Govinda tests positive for COVID-19, wife Sunita says, ‘He has mild symptoms’

As days pass by, the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting Bollywood hard. Govinda is the latest actor to have tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, Sunita Ahuja confirmed the actor’s diagnosis to indianexpress.com.

Sunita, who recently recovered from the infection herself said, “We got the report today only and Chichi’s (Govinda) report came positive. He is doing fine, has very mild symptoms, and has quarantined at home and we are constantly in touch with the doctor who is guiding us and keeping an eye on his symptoms.” The actor and his family live in Juhu, Mumbai.

Sunita also added, “After him testing positive, we all got ourselves tested and everybody at home has tested negative, including the staff.”

A spokesperson said, “Despite utmost precautions, unfortunately Mr Govinda Ahuja has tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms and is in home quarantine. Mrs. Sunita Ahuja requests all those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. He seeks blessings and wishes of his fans and friends from India and abroad.”

The 57-year-old actor was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019), and has appeared on several reality shows as a special guest since then.

The Coronavirus is in its second wave in India, and it has been declared more infectious than it was last year. Many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive and have recovered too. On Sunday morning, Akshay Kumar also tested positive for the virus and shared his diagnosis on his social media platforms, he is under home quarantine as well. Even Alia Bhatt had shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 recently.