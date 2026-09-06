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‘Things written in air’: Govinda takes a veiled jibe at Sunita Ahuja amid feud over affair claims
Actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja have been embroiled in a public feud, with the latter accusing him of having an extramarital affair.
On Saturday evening, Govinda was spotted at a ‘dahi handi’ event in Mumbai. Post the event, he addressed the press and made some cryptic remarks about his public feud with his wife of 39 years, Sunita Ahuja. She had accused him of having an extramarital affair with his upcoming film Roopa’s co-actor, Komal Rani Swarnkar. A divorce petition was also filed in 2024, and recently, Sunita was spotted with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, outside a Bandra family court.
Govinda urges fans to stand by him
Speaking with the press, Govinda stated that there are several things he needs to clear up and that he is certain about making this happen very soon. Without naming Sunita or referring to any specific incident, the actor said, “There are many talks that have just been written in the air, and I pray to Mother that these topics are cleaned up, and Govinda is able to clean them all up.”
The 62-year-old actor also urged his fans to continue standing by him in the same way they have supported him for years. He said, “I thank all of you for supporting me year after year,” while adding that he is looking forward to the releases of his two films, Roopa and Duniyadari.
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On August 19, Sunita Ahuja withdrew the divorce petition from the Bandra family court. Following this, Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the petition had been withdrawn and expressed disappointment over the personal feud becoming public. Sunita had originally filed for divorce in December 2024, citing adultery, cruelty, and desertion.
For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja had a secret marriage on March 11, 1987, and made it public only after four years of marriage. They have two children, Tina Ahuja, 37, and Yashvardhan Ahuja, 29.
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