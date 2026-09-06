‘Things written in air’: Govinda takes a veiled jibe at Sunita Ahuja amid feud over affair claims

On Saturday evening, Govinda was spotted at a ‘dahi handi’ event in Mumbai. Post the event, he addressed the press and made some cryptic remarks about his public feud with his wife of 39 years, Sunita Ahuja. She had accused him of having an extramarital affair with his upcoming film Roopa’s co-actor, Komal Rani Swarnkar. A divorce petition was also filed in 2024, and recently, Sunita was spotted with her son, Yashvardhan Ahuja, outside a Bandra family court.

Govinda urges fans to stand by him

Speaking with the press, Govinda stated that there are several things he needs to clear up and that he is certain about making this happen very soon. Without naming Sunita or referring to any specific incident, the actor said, “There are many talks that have just been written in the air, and I pray to Mother that these topics are cleaned up, and Govinda is able to clean them all up.”