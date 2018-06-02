Here’s the Govinda song that’s gone viral thanks to the ‘dancing uncle’

The song called Aap Ke Aa Jane Se featuring Govinda has attracted quite the attention The song called Aap Ke Aa Jane Se featuring Govinda has attracted quite the attention

There is a Govinda song called “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se” which has been going viral, and not without reason. A man dancing to the tunes of the cheesy number has attracted everybody’s attention to the original song as well.

For the uninitiated, the Govinda song features the star himself along with Neelam. The song is a part of the 1987 movie Khudgarz and has both the actors dancing their socks off to the six-minute song. Picturised in parts in sunny and cold climates, the song evokes both laughter and a strong sense of nostalgia.

Khudgarz starred Govinda, Neelam, Amrita Singh, Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra among others in pivotal roles. The movie was produced and directed by Rakesh Roshan. The music of the film was composed by Rajesh Roshan, and the lyrics were penned by Faruk Kaiser. The song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se” in particular was voiced by Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam.

Khudgarz was quite the success in its time as it had multiple remakes after it hit the big screen. It was remade in four different languages– Telugu, Odia, Tamil, and Kannada. And here’s an interesting trivia for you, the Odia version starred none other than Mithun Chakraborty, and the Tamil remake had superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. Khudgarz itself was loosely based on the Jeffrey Archer novel, Kane and Abel.

The man who has once again brought back the hit song to the surface and made it trend all over the internet, Sanjeev Srivastava, spoke to the ANI about his new-found fame and said, “This is an unreal feeling. I can’t believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda Ji. Now I hope to get more opportunities.”

