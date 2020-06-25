Govinda’s son Yashvardhan meets with accident

Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident on Wednesday night. (Photo: Yashvardhan Ahuja/Instagram) Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident on Wednesday night. (Photo: Yashvardhan Ahuja/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja met with a car accident in Juhu, Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Govinda confirmed the same with indianexpress.com. He said, “My son Yashvardhan was driving the car and suddenly a car came in front of his car and rammed into him. However, my son is safe. He has got a few injuries on his arms, but nothing to worry. The car has had a few dents and scratches.”

The actor added, “We have not lodged a police complaint because the driver apologised to us, and it is a car from Yash Raj. We have an old relationship with them. Their driver was driving the car. He is also safe.”

Govinda, reportedly, reached the spot after the accident and spoke to people who witnessed the accident.

