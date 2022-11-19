Govinda sings romantic song at an event but netizens are focused on Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Apne Sidharth ko yaad karte huye’

At a recent event held in Dubai, actor Govinda graced the audience with his singing sings. While on the stage and interacting with the media, the actor sang the popular Coolie No 1 song ‘Aa Jana’. Govinda was sharing the stage with actors Shehnaaz Gill, Mouni Roy, Maniesh Paul and Nushrratt Bharuccha. While the audience there were entertained by Govinda’s voice, internet users were focused on Shehnaaz’s expressions.

Shehnaaz, who appeared for a split second in the video clip, appeared a little lost. Social media users were quick to assume that as Govinda sang the romantic song, Shehnaaz was lost in the memory of late actor Sidharth Shukla.

One user commented, “In lamhon mein dikhti hai #shehnaazgill apne #sidharthshukla ko yaad karte hue..har khushi mein uske, har aansu mein Shukla ji yahin hai #sidnaaz. (In these moments, you can see Shehnaaz Gill remembering her Siddharth Shukla. In her happiness, her tears, Shukla ji is here with her.)” Another follower commented, “I see only @shehnaazgill here”, while another comment read, “Our beautiful queen Shehnaaz gill”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth shared a close bond and their fans often called then SidNaaz. The two were seen together in Bigg Boss 14 and later appeared in a few music videos as well. Siddharth shockingly passed away in September 2021 at 40.

On the film front, Shehnaaz is set to make her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is scheduled to release in April 2023.