Govinda shows bullet on Lock Upp, jokes about Sunita Ahuja wanting to shoot him in chest

After Gaurav Khanna, veteran actor Govinda became the second celebrity visitor to enter Lock Upp. However, it wasn’t just his grand entry that grabbed attention. What stole the spotlight was the actor pulling a bullet out of his pocket while jokingly referencing wife Sunita Ahuja’s controversial remark about shooting him in the chest. Netflix recently dropped a promo teasing the upcoming episode.

The promo opens with Govinda receiving a grand welcome as the “Hero No. 1” of Bollywood. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh greet the actor, who makes a stylish entry before warmly embracing them.

Speaking about the reality show, Govinda quipped, “Yeh woh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai. Jo nahi dikhayi dete, woh kai lock-ups hain. Main wahan se aa raha hoon (This is the Lock Upp everyone can see, but there are many other lock-ups that no one sees. I’ve come from those).”