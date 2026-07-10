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Govinda shows bullet on Lock Upp, jokes about Sunita Ahuja wanting to shoot him in chest
Sunita had made the controversial comment during the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2.
After Gaurav Khanna, veteran actor Govinda became the second celebrity visitor to enter Lock Upp. However, it wasn’t just his grand entry that grabbed attention. What stole the spotlight was the actor pulling a bullet out of his pocket while jokingly referencing wife Sunita Ahuja’s controversial remark about shooting him in the chest. Netflix recently dropped a promo teasing the upcoming episode.
The promo opens with Govinda receiving a grand welcome as the “Hero No. 1” of Bollywood. Hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh greet the actor, who makes a stylish entry before warmly embracing them.
Speaking about the reality show, Govinda quipped, “Yeh woh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai. Jo nahi dikhayi dete, woh kai lock-ups hain. Main wahan se aa raha hoon (This is the Lock Upp everyone can see, but there are many other lock-ups that no one sees. I’ve come from those).”
Farah Khan then jokingly referred to Sunita Ahuja’s earlier remark and asked, “Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?” (Why did you put out a contract to have him shot?)
Playing along, Govinda pulled a bullet from his pocket and replied, “Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab (I’ve even brought a bullet in my pocket. You said you wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead and do it now).”
Sunita Ahuja had made the controversial comment during the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2. When Farah Khan remarked, “Sunita, after 41 years of marriage, the public wants to know how you turned your Hero No. 1 into Coolie No. 1,” Sunita candidly reflected on their marriage.
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“You should tolerate everything in love. Chi Chi had many affairs in his life. Actors do have affairs; it’s fine. Now that I have stood by him for so many years, I feel I should have a son like him,” she had said.
Farah then pointed out that there had been other headlines surrounding the couple. Riteish added that many people felt Sunita’s joke came across as insensitive because Govinda had previously suffered a gunshot injury.
Responding to the criticism, Sunita clarified, “I wasn’t even in Bombay. So many people blamed me.” She added that actor Shilpa Shirodkar had even asked where she was at the time, to which she replied, “I was at Khatu Shyam Temple.”
Farah then reminded everyone of Sunita’s controversial punchline: “But you also said you wouldn’t have shot his knee, you would have aimed for his heart.” Laughing, Sunita doubled down on the joke, saying, “I wouldn’t have missed my target. Why shoot the knee? He would be back on his feet in a month.”
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja tied the knot in 1987 and are parents to daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja. Over the past two years, Sunita has made several candid remarks about their marriage on podcasts, including allegations that Govinda had been involved in extramarital affairs.
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