Govinda showers praise on Ranveer Singh, calls him ‘superstar’

At the recently held Zee Cine Awards, Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with his energetic performance. He also stated that Govinda was one of the primary reasons behind his decision to become an entertainer. This statement was met with a lot of warmth by Govinda, who took to Instagram to shower praise on Ranveer.

Calling him a ‘superstar’, Govinda said, “I met you (at an award show on Saturday) and I saw your dance and was moved by the amount of respect you showered on me. It has made me at a loss for words. I don’t have the words to praise you as a human being and actor. Thank you so much for the respect and I pray to God that you become the next superstar of this industry. I have said this earlier and I can see you shaping up to be the superstar of India through your films.”

“I feel very good to see you shine and rise higher and higher. May God bless you and all the best!” he added.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is looking forward to the release of sports drama 83.

