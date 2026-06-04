Govinda says Pahlaj Nihalani helped him rise above poverty: ‘He was our foundation stone’ 

Producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani died on Thursday at the age of 76. Several Bollywood celebrities attended his funeral to pay their last respects. Among them was Govinda, who shared a heartfelt tribute while talking to the media.

The actor said, “Param aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani, humaare neev ke pathar the. Mai aur mujh jaise kalakaar jo gareebi ki daur se upar aaye, usme aapka sahyog raha (The most respectable Pahlaj Nihalani was our foundation stone. You helped artistes like me and many more rise above poverty).”

The actor continued, “Aur desh me kam se kam ek darzan aise kalakaar rahe honge, ke aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani jo hai, unka sehyog aur saath me zameen se aasmaan pe pahuchaane ka jo ek chandrama ka kaarya hota hai wo upar wale ne diya (And there must have been at least a dozen such artistes in the country whom he supported).”