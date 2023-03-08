Govinda says he doesn’t want to get into ‘arguments’ with nephew Krushna Abhishek: ‘The truth will be out one day’

It appears that the family feud between Govinda-Sunita, and their nephew Krushna Abhishek and niece Aarti Singh is far from over. In a recent interview, Govinda said that he doesn’t understand why they would badmouth him in the first place, and that Krushna’s mother was his favourite sister which is why he doesn’t like speaking to the media about them in a negative fashion.

Meanwhile, Sunita Ahuja turned to Govinda and said that she does not get why he doesn’t want to speak openly about Krushna when the latter has never backed down from making statements about their family issues.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sunita said, “Please don’t ask about them. Because whatever they spoke on your show was not the truth, that’s why I am getting irritated. He will never say anything to them. Now I repent that why did I take care of them. Why did they lie that Govinda gave us just Rs 2000 and he (Govinda) did not help us? So, when they say so it’s fine with you (Sunita turned to Govinda at this point). That’s not right. He went to Maniesh Paul’s show too. When they don’t care about talking in media and all then I don’t know why you (Govinda) are so bothered.”

Govinda, on the other hand, still refused to divulge any concrete details, only stating that the ‘truth will come out one day’. “At that time my mother used to decide about everyone. I don’t know what they have been told as they were small. So what stories were put forward to them. It so happens that when you are taking care of people, others take credit for it. But the one who is doing everything feels I am doing good to others. Their father was a very nice person and their mother was my favourite sister so I do not get into any arguments with them. The truth will be out one day.”

Krushna Abhishek had spoken to indianexpress.com recently about hoping to have a reunion with Govinda one day, like they have in films. The two have had many public fallouts over the years.