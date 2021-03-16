Govinda says Bollywood insiders conspired to turn him into junior artist: ‘Maine band baja di’

Actor Govinda has spoken out against certain unnamed Bollywood insiders, who he says conspired to turn him into a junior artist. The actor said that they offered him films replete with sex and violence, so that his image will take a hit.

Govinda said various rumours regarding him are being spread. “This is a new rumour that has started doing the rounds,” he said about speculation suggesting he has said no to multiple films. “They, in fact, conspire by offering me films that I would not like–ones with sex and violence. If you want to make a film that has a lot of sex, why not make porn films?”

Govinda said certain industry people are conspiring against him. “I also know there was a discussion in one of the offices to give Govinda 15 scenes and two songs and then later make him Bhagwan Dada by giving him just songs, and thereafter make him a junior artiste. But I did not let them succeed. Maine band baja di (I gave it right back). I came back playing the hero and also produced the film. However, it is a different story altogether that my film did not get a platform,” the actor said in an interview to Times of India.

The actor claimed there was a conspiracy against him in the film industry and even the people he considered his own turned against him. “As they say, apne bhi paraye ho jaate hain (friends turn their backs on you). If fate is not on your side, then your own people also turn against you,” the actor alleged.