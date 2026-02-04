Govinda’s role was chopped off from Mani Ratnam’s Raavan, recalls co-actor; claims the film changed during editing stage

After Govinda experienced a slump in his career in the early 2000s, he tried to make a comeback by appearing in many comic roles but it was almost as if the audience had locked him in their memory as the ‘No 1 hero’ and didn’t want to move on from that. However, Govinda appeared in a few supporting roles towards the end of the decade but none of these roles helped him in reviving his career. One of those roles was in Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2010 where Govinda appeared in a supporting role as Sanjeevani Kumar. However, one of his co-actors from the film recently shared that his role, along with many others, was chopped from the film.

Tejaswini Kolhapure, who recently spoke to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel shared that a lot of actors’ parts were chopped off at the editing table during Raavan. Recalling her experience, she said that she hoped that “this film would change the course of my career.” However, that did not happen. She shared that she was on location, near Cochin, for nearly three months but what they shot vs what was conveyed to her, were completely different. “They didn’t give me the script beforehand so when I got the script there and I read it, I felt like I should leave,” she said.

Tejaswini recalled that she had a meeting with the team of the film in Mumbai and what she was told by them was “completely different.” “But I had signed a contract and I didn’t want to get into fights and hassles and complications. So I did the film,” she recalled. She shared that when she read the script upon reaching the location, she called Anurag Kashyap, whom she was friends with since she worked with him in Paanch. “I told him I was so stressed. He calmed me down, told me to relax and just do my work diligently,” she said.

However, things changed even more when she was asked to come for the dubbing. Upon reaching the studio, she only recorded one dialogue and was told that her work was done. When she asked them about the other scenes, she was given a vague response, which led her to believe that her role was chopped from the film. “By then I had gotten to know that they had changed the film. I was completely shocked. What I was told was not in the script and what was on the script was not in the movie. Everything had changed,” she shared and added, “I had accepted that I have no role in this film. And not just me, Govinda, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Sachin Khedekar, everyone’s roles were chopped. That was a big setback,” she shared.

When asked if she had heard the film during the narration before signing the dotted line, she shared that she never got any narration. “There was no narration. Just bits and pieces thrown at you.They have all this, ‘Can’t really reveal the story’… So obviously, you go with that trust,” she said and recalled that she had read a few scenes which seemed “very good.” “I was playing Ravi Kishan’s wife, Abhishek’s bhabhi in the film so I had scenes with him, with Aishwarya, but all of that was cut,” she shared.

Tejaswini shared that she did not have a bond with Mani Ratnam so she could never ask him what had happened so she just let this episode go.