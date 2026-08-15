Govinda responds to wife Sunita amid feud: ‘Stay within your limits, you may need me’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has been under scrutiny for the past few months, particularly after Sunita publicly alleged that the actor was romantically involved with a female actor. The speculation resurfaced after Govinda announced his comeback film Roopa, in which he stars alongside Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita recently criticised Govinda over his public appearances with Komal, pointing to their age difference and saying that the actress is around the same age as their daughter. Responding to her remarks, Govinda while speaking to the media, appeared to have address his wife directly, accusing her of attempting to damage his reputation.

‘Trying to defame me’

“I usually don’t take work outside, and now when I’m doing my own work, you are interfering in it. And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right,” he said.

Govinda then alleged that Sunita had been trying to undermine his comeback and damage his professional standing. “But ever since I have started my film, you have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people’s hearts, to defame me, or to do something that affects my business. When people from poor families enter the film line, please don’t humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid. You have the ability, you have the power, you have fame, respect and wealth, everything has been given to you by the Almighty. That doesn’t mean you should humiliate someone who doesn’t have these things. It doesn’t suit you,” he added.

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Addressing Sunita’s comments about the age difference between him and Komal, Govinda argued that actors have historically worked with younger co-stars and said such collaborations helped them remain relevant on screen. “And as for this whole thing about age that you have started, let me remind you, for your education, that all the great artists in this country have worked with younger women. They received good films, name, fame and respect, and they got opportunities to work with younger people, which is why they appeared young.”

‘Stay within your limits’

Govinda also accused his wife of trying to hurt the business prospects of his film and referred to the people he claimed were supporting her. “For your own small interests, you are trying to harm a very big business. Everyone is aware of the group, the gang, that is behind you. And I feel that this awareness will become much more public and come out in the open. That won’t look good for you either. And I feel that perhaps, even going forward, you may need me somewhere, at some point. So please, by making such statements and running these podcasts and insulting me like this… Please stay within your limits. This is my humble request to you,” he said.

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What Sunita Ahuja said about Govinda and Komal

Sunita’s latest comments came after a paparazzo recently asked her about Govinda’s multiple promotional outings with Komal for Roopa. In a video shared on Instagram, she questioned why the two were spending so much time together. “Promotions happen after making a film, they should shoot first. What can I say? She is his daughter’s age and he is hanging out with her. He should have some shame. There should at least be a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich, at least wear proper clothes. Look at us, we have great style,” she said.

Sunita had previously spoken about rumours surrounding Govinda’s alleged affairs in an old interview with MissMalini, where she specifically mentioned Komal. “This name is a bit problematic. I hate the name Komal. There’s one Komal, XYZ, whoever it is. I hate her,” she had said.

Govinda defends Komal

Govinda, meanwhile, has defended Komal amid the controversy. Speaking to ANI, the actor thanked his co-star for choosing not to respond to the speculation surrounding her. “The name that she is taking, Komal, I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet, otherwise youngsters don’t shy away from hurling abuses,” he said. He added, “I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word despite being in the news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants to get fame and attention using this means.”

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja.