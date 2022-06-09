Govinda responds to Krushna Abhishek’s tearful apology: ‘Let this love also be seen off-camera’

Govinda, in an appearance on Maniesh Paul’s podcast, responded to the tearful plea for forgiveness that his estranged nephew Krushna Abhishek had made to him on the same platform some days ago. During the conversation, Govinda said that Krushna thinks he has become too big, and accused him of lying about him not going to meet Krushna’s kids at the hospital when they were born.

Govinda said that he was particularly offended by a comment Krushna made about his ‘mama’ being a villain. He said that in his opinion, the comment didn’t seem to have been crafted by a writer. “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me,” Govinda said, adding that his wife had warned him to not interfere in Krushna and the younger generation’s work, and that now she herself is not on talking terms with Krushna.

He said that as the ‘hero’ of hundreds of films, he understands perfectly how the media can be manipulated. When Maniesh told him that Krushna was really apologetic on the show and that he loves him a lot, Govinda said in Hindi, “Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He’s a well brought-up boy, that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers, and that there is a limit to being used.” Govinda said that he is surprised to see Krushna asking for forgiveness on public forums, but not reaching out to him personally.

Govinda addressed Krushna directly, and said that he is ‘a good boy’. “Keep working hard, there is no problem, relax, may God bless you,” he said. He said Krushna saying in interviews that he never came to visit his newborn kids in the hospital, when, in fact, he went four times, but was told that he couldn’t meet the babies. He assumed that it was just a precautionary measure.

Previously, Krushna had asked Govinda to forgive him, and let bygones be bygones. “Chichi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. Hamesha miss karta hun aur yaad karta hun, aap kabhi papers aur unn cheezon pe kabhi mat jana. Ki media mein kya aa gaya hai aur kya likha hai. Main ek hi cheez bohot miss karta hun, main chahta hun ki mere jo babies hai, wo mere mama ke sath khele. Wo bohot miss karta hun main. Aur muhje pata hai wo mujhe bohot yaad karte honge, hamesh yaad karte honge (Chichi uncle, I love you a lot, and I miss you a lot. You should not believe everything that appears in the papers and the media. And I miss one thing very badly; I want my kids to play with my uncle, that I miss a lot. And I know he must also miss me),” he said tearfully on Maniesh’s show.

The back-and-forth has been unfolding in public for several years, and has also involved their colleagues and spouses. It has also led to Krushna backing out of professional commitments where Govinda would also be present.