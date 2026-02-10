Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn’t answer his calls: ‘I pointed the gun at them, asked them to leave’
Govinda recalled the incident when a mob of around 22-23 people surrounded his residence only for them to chase them away with a gun.
After much speculation, Govinda has opened up on the incident when a group of miscreants tried to break into his house. The actor recalled that a mob of over 20 people surrounded his residence, and the steps he took to chase them away. He revealed they weren’t expecting him to show up with a gun. But the actor said that he pulled out his gun only after he reached out to the police, but to no avail.
“There were 22-23 people. I saw them coming in luckily. I first thought they’re here for a party, but they didn’t seem like party people. So I captured their video,” recounted Govinda. “When Mumbai Police didn’t pick up my call, I called the police of another country and asked them to be on the line,” he added.
It’s when one of those climbed onto the terrace that Govinda thought the situation was not normal. “They’d started surrounding me. In the meantime, I called up and informed everybody. I have a licensed gun, so I took it out,” said the actor to ANI. He then confronted them and asked, “Who are you?”
Nobody said anything for a while till one of them signalled. “We’re here to fix the power system.” But when Govinda asked them that it’s been a while, so why they’re not leaving, all of them stayed mum. “So I pointed the gun and asked them to leave. They were not expecting that,” he recalled. However, the actor added that he didn’t even try to find out who those people were.
“That’s a waste of time. People divert your energy into thinking about all that,” argued Govinda, adding, “A good actor can’t work like that. They can either act or react. An actor’s job is to act. If an actor starts reacting to everything anyone and everyone in society is saying, that doesn’t feel nice. Yes, if you stay silent for too long, that silence can be misconstrued with suspicion. Even that’s not good.”
Last week, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha revealed the actor keeps getting death threats. “Thank god he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise god knows what would’ve happened to him. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR. We also have a video of what happened that night,” he recalled.
Back in October 2024, Govinda was hospitalised after he allegedly shot himself in the foot while cleaning his gun. He sustained leg injuries after his weapon accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, while he was about to leave for the airport, the police had said.
