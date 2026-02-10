Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn’t answer his calls: ‘I pointed the gun at them, asked them to leave’

After much speculation, Govinda has opened up on the incident when a group of miscreants tried to break into his house. The actor recalled that a mob of over 20 people surrounded his residence, and the steps he took to chase them away. He revealed they weren’t expecting him to show up with a gun. But the actor said that he pulled out his gun only after he reached out to the police, but to no avail.

“There were 22-23 people. I saw them coming in luckily. I first thought they’re here for a party, but they didn’t seem like party people. So I captured their video,” recounted Govinda. “When Mumbai Police didn’t pick up my call, I called the police of another country and asked them to be on the line,” he added.