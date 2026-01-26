Govinda performs ‘Kisi disco mein jaaye’ at a school’s annual day event as wife Sunita Ahuja again levels cheating allegations

Govinda has been away from films since a few years now. However, the actor chose to keep himself busy with various events. Recently, he made a striking appearance at a school’s annual day function in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, videos of him attending the event surfaced on social media. Fans felt nostalgic as Govinda was seen performing on his classic track ‘Kisi disco mein jaaye’ from his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also sang a Bhojpuri song for the audience, on the stage.

During the day, he attended the Sangamm International School’s annual function, where he was dressed in a black-and-white outfit. After listening to cheers from the audience, he performed an impromptu dance on ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ and sang ‘Angna Mein Baba’. He also delivered his popularity dialogues, which received a lot of love from the audience, and even impressed fans on social media.