Govinda performs ‘Kisi disco mein jaaye’ at a school’s annual day event as wife Sunita Ahuja again levels cheating allegations
A new video of Govinda performing at an event in Uttar Pradesh has been doing rounds on the internet. The actor attended a school's annual day and impressed fans with his appearance.
Govinda has been away from films since a few years now. However, the actor chose to keep himself busy with various events. Recently, he made a striking appearance at a school’s annual day function in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, videos of him attending the event surfaced on social media. Fans felt nostalgic as Govinda was seen performing on his classic track ‘Kisi disco mein jaaye’ from his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He also sang a Bhojpuri song for the audience, on the stage.
During the day, he attended the Sangamm International School’s annual function, where he was dressed in a black-and-white outfit. After listening to cheers from the audience, he performed an impromptu dance on ‘Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ and sang ‘Angna Mein Baba’. He also delivered his popularity dialogues, which received a lot of love from the audience, and even impressed fans on social media.
Several students and staff members were present at the event, expressing excitement about his presence. The actor also attended another event in the evening, and set the stage on fire with his appearance there as well. For the evening annual day function, Govinda sported a white suit and danced and sang on the stage again. He also lit the celebratory lamp to commemorate the annual day event.
Govinda’s son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s debut film
In other news, Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja‘s son Yashvardhan Ahuja will be marking his acting debut soon. According to Bollywood Hungama, he will play the lead in Sajid Khan’s next horror flick, starring alongside Nitanshi Goel. “The makers of Hundred began the shoot of the film in Mumbai’s Film City on Friday, January 23. They purposely chose this day to coincide with the commencement of filming on the occasion of Basant Panchmi,” a source told. Hundred is produced by Guilty By Association Media, led by Amar Butala, in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.
Cheating allegations on Govinda
Earlier, Govinda was also in the headlines for his alleged affair with a young woman. The actor’s wife Sunita accused him of an extra-marital affair recently. Now, in a new interview with Miss Malini, she said, “Mere bache bade ho gaye (My kids are grown up now). I have always said that they get disturbed. I always say that ye tumhari umar nahi hai (this is not the age for this). Lekin kya hai na, aajkal ki jo ladki aati hain struggle karne ke liye, they need a sugar daddy jo unka kharcha chalaye. Shakal do kaudi ka hai, heroine banna hai. Phir kya karte hain phasa lenge, blackmail karenge (The girls who come today to struggle, they need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don’t have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them).”
She further added, “Aisi ladkiyan bahut aati hain, but tum thode hi bewkoof ho (There are many such girls, but you are not a fool). You are 63. You have a nice family, a beautiful wife and two grown children. You can’t do all this at the age of 63. Tune jawani me kiya (You did all this when you were young), it’s fine. Jawani me hum bhi galtiyan karte hain, but not at this age.”
