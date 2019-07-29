I suggested the title of Avatar to James Cameron: Govinda

Bollywood actor Govinda recently admitted to rejecting blockbusters like Taal, Gadar and Devdas among more. The list doesn’t end there. Govinda also rejected an offer to star in James Cameron’s Avatar. The actor made the revelation on Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat.

In fact, Govinda says he suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to Cameron.

“I gave the title of the film. It turned out to be a super hit film. I had informed him that the film will do really well. I told him that I feel it will take seven years for him to complete the film. He got angry. When I said so, he asked, ‘How can you be so sure that I won’t be able to make Avatar for seven years?’ I told him that what he was imagining was something almost impossible,” Govinda said.

The actor added that the reason he rejected the film was that the director required him to shoot for around 410 days. The actor said he was also against using body paint.

“He wanted me to shoot for 410 days. For someone like me, to get painted all over the body was something I could not do. So, I apologised. But like I said, the film went onto become a super hit,” Govinda said.

Avatar, which released in 2009, was the highest-grossing film ever until Avengers: Endgame claimed the spot in July 2019.