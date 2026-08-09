‘Why aren’t you where you should be?’: Govinda recalls first meeting with Rajesh Khanna

Although Rajesh Khanna was widely regarded as the first superstar of Hindi cinema, and Dharmendra as the “He-Man” of Bollywood, renowned actor Govinda recently revealed that neither of them ever pursued stardom or image. Rather, he said, fame followed them due to people’s immense love.

Govinda further pointed out that they achieved great heights through their work without being preoccupied with image-building.

“There was Dharam ji, and there was Rajesh Khanna ji. They planned their work very well and executed it properly, which is why they became such big stars. They never got involved in deliberately creating an image for themselves. They concentrated on their work. Their work itself created their image,” the actor pointed out during an interview with news agency ANI.