Govinda on Dancing Uncle: More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well

The 46-years-old Sanjeev Shrivastava, an electronics professor from Madhya Pradesh, has become an instant hit on the internet with his dancing videos.

His dance moves on Govinda song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se” has made him an overnight internet sensation and earned him the title ‘Dancing Uncle’. The video was shot on May 12, 2018 during a ‘sangeet night’ of Shrivastava’s brother-in-law in Gwalior.

Sanjeev Shrivastava has been receiving appreciation from social media users as well as Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon. And now, our very own “street dancer” Govinda has reacted to the professor aping his dance steps.

In a quick chat with indianexpress.com, Govinda, who is in London, said, “I finally saw the videos. I saw how he was dancing and I really liked what he was doing. I have come to know that he is a professor and his name in Sanjeev Shrivastava. The way he has copied my steps, he has done it so well. He is so much into it. More than half a dozen heroes have copied my steps, and nobody has done it so well! It felt like he was dancing with all his heart and having fun. And his wife also seemed like she was smiling ‘mann-hi-mann mein’. It was a treat watching them dance like this.”

Govinda also shared a message for Sanjeev Shrivastava and everybody who wants to dance but hesitates to do it. He said, “Dance ki koi Umar nahi hoti. It is a popular saying that whatever comes from heart and whatever comes with pure emotions and feelings are priceless. When he (Shrivastava) was dancing, did he know he was going to get so famous. No, he didn’t. He must have done it just to have fun, and with the way he is dancing, I can see how much involved he is in his dance. You cannot put a price on dance and other things that come from the heart.”

In other news, dancing uncle aka Professor Sanjeev Shrivastava was recently appointed as the brand ambassador of Vidisha Municipal Corporation.

