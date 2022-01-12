Govinda’s new song Hello is so bad, we need to watch his 90s tracks to unsee it

Actor Govinda released his new song titled “Hello” on Wednesday, and we can only wonder why he did it. From cringe music and lyrics to the below average production, the song is embarrassing and everything Govinda fans would never wish to watch. The music video also features actor Nisha Sharma.

“Hello” tries to be a love ballad, a dance track and a fun number, and ends up being an unbearable hotchpotch of a song. Govinda, touted to be among the biggest entertainers of Bollywood, seems highly disinterested in the music video. The choreography is very basic and not at par with Govinda’s standards. In fact, we are certain the actor was left to be on his own with those moves in the absence of any planned dance steps.

The song’s production calls for a separate discussion. It is not only low cost, but shoddy too. One can see shadows of crew members and camera along with electricity wires hanging above the wedding-like set.

Govinda, who was last seen in Rangeela Raja (2019), has a rich filmography featuring some of the best comedies of the 90s like Raja Babu, Dulhe Raja, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Saajan Chale Sasural. But when he releases songs like “Hello”, his loyal fans have no option but to go into hiding.