Govinda never showed up at live event as 15,000 fans waited, recalls Abu Malik: 'I had to make my brother impersonate him'

Music composer Abu Malik recalls how his brother Daboo Malik had to impersonate Govinda at a live show after the star failed to show up despite a helicopter sent for him.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 07:13 PM IST
Govinda ditched many fans at brother-in-law's event despite sending helicopter
Govinda has lately been in the headlines for alleged trouble in his marriage with wife Sunita Ahuja. The actor has also fielded claims that he was habitually late to work during his heydays, with ad guru Prahlad Kakkar, filmmaker Anees Bazmee and producer Vashu Bhagnani, who have all collaborated with the actor on multiple projects. In a new interview, music composer and show organiser Abu Malik revealed that Govinda didn’t show up at his own brother-in-law’s live event once. After requesting Abu to do a show in a Maharashtra village Pusud, the actor kept thousand of fans waiting, despite a helicopter being sent to receive him. It was organised by Govinda’s brother-in-law, producer Atmaprakash Sharma, his sister Padma Sharma’s husband.

Recalling an episode from years ago, Abu shared on an episode of Maa Kasam, “Govinda had become a big star at that time. He asked me to do a show for him so that he can save some money. They put up a show in Maharashtra village. I said yes because Govinda was already doing a film for me, I was ready to do it for free for them. I was a top person for dancers, choreography and musicians, they were always with me.” He recalled that thousands turned up to watch Govinda and the venue was full. However, Govinda remained a no-show despite

It was Abu Malik’s younger brother, music director-singee Daboo Malik, who saved the situation because of the uncanny similarity in their looks. “My younger brother Daboo was with me. Everyone was changing their clothes, I felt maybe Govinda is going to come. Daboo used to look like Govinda – short, smart, sweet looking. Orchestra started, the songs started playing, everyone was asking about Govinda. I kept announcing that Govinda is about to come soon,” he said.

The composer-organiser further added, “He didn’t come. I felt that these 15,000 people would kill me. I was told that a helicopter was sent to bring him there. But then I realised — where would it land? So, once I realised that Govinda wasn’t going to come, I saw my brother standing there. I asked him to get dressed in a shiny costume from the dancers and perform.”

Malik’s entire team escaped the venue in a bus, to avoid confrontation with the audience at the live show. “I asked him to come on the stage and dance on all of Govinda’s songs. He sang, ‘I am a street dancer’. I kept a bus ready there, standing behind, so that as soon as his exit happens, just get in the bus and escape quickly. And, we actually did that,” he concluded.

What did Govinda say about his tardiness

Govinda explained his tardiness on the sets in an earlier interview with Mukesh Khanna. He said that he had risen from poverty and signed as many films as he could to make the most money. “Dilip sahab ka chela tha main. Late-vate mein mera vishwas nahi hai. Main apne sur-taal mila ke jata tha. Aapne kabhi classical gaane ka program dikha hai? Sur-taal mila ke tuning karte the. Jab tak mere sur-taal sahi na ho jaye, main set par pahuchta hi nahi tha. Aaj tak dhokha hi nahi dia maine (I was a disciple of Dilip Kumar. I didn’t believe in ‘late.’ I tuned myself well. Have you ever attended a classical music concert? They tune themselves well before performing. Till I didn’t tune myself well, I didn’t reach the set. I’ve never betrayed that till date),” he said, explaining that while he was late, he always honoured his commitments.

