Govinda’s nephew on Sunita Ahuja claiming actor’s affair with newcomer Komal: ‘He was linked to Neelam, Karisma Kapoor in heydays’

Govinda’s nephew Vinay Anand, who is known for featuring in Hindi and Bhojpuri films, recently opened up about rumours surrounding the Partner actor’s alleged affair with a newcomer. Vinay revealed that he confronted Govinda directly about the speculation and said that the actor responded to the question in a very open and honest manner. Vinay also shared his views on Sunita Ahuja’s allegations against Govinda and explained why he believes it is important for her to work and be financially independent.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Vinay said, “I wanted to ask about this to Govinda but I didn’t want to give him the impression that I am butting in his personal affair because he is my uncle and it is a father kind of a relationship with him.”

However, Vinay admitted that he eventually could not hold back and decided to ask Govinda about his rumoured affair. Recalling the conversation, he said, “But I asked him once do you have an affair with someone? He told me, ‘No, there is nothing like that.’ When Govinda refused, I accepted it, but when I see mami’s (Sunita) interviews, I feel a bit weird, because we have seen her always respecting Govinda.”

Talking about Sunita making her debut with an untitled film produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Vinay said, “But I am happy that now she is working, she has become a celebrity and she has made a name for herself. We had seen her confined in four walls of the house and now seeing her work makes me feel very happy. I feel every woman woman should be independent.”

When asked about Sunita alleging that Govinda was having an affair with a newcomer named Komal, Vinay said, “It is not new that Govinda has been linked to an actress. He has been a superstar, he has been linked too many actresses in the past. In the beginning, when he was working a lot with Neelam Kothari, he was linked to her. People also suspected affair between him and Rani Mukerji when he was working a lot with her and when he was working with Karisma Kapoor public said that something is happening between them.”

Vinay further shared that Govinda is currently focused on working on himself amid the controversies surrounding him. “Jokes apart, aisa kuch bhi nahi hai, he’s working very hard. He’s working for two hours and keeping himself fit,” he said.

Earlier, after Sunita had alleged that Govinda is having an affair with a mewcomer named Komal, the actor responded to allegations and told ANI, “The name that she is taking – Komal – I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet, otherwise youngsters don’t shy away from hurling abuses).” He added, “I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word wrong despite coming in news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants get fame and attention using this means.”