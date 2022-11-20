Govinda Naam Mera trailer: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani share sizzling chemistry; watch out for Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘bindass’ avatar

The trailer for Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, is out. In the film, Vicky plays the role of Govind A Waghmare, a fun-loving man whose life is in a mess. He is drowning in debt and people are trying to take his house away from him. Moreover, his wife Gauri (Bhumi) appears to be having an affair. Nevertheless, the good part is that he has a girlfriend, Suku played by Kiara, to take his mind off things. However, things soon take a turn for the worse when Vicky’s Govind becomes a suspect in a murder case.

While Vicky and Kiara’s sizzling chemistry is evident in the trailer, there seems to be more to Bhumi’s character. Going by the trailer, the film promises to be ‘dhamakedaar’ comedy thriller.

The official synopsis of Govinda Naam Mera reads, “Exploring the happy-go-lucky life of Govind A Waghmare (Vicky Kaushal), a struggling choreographer, the comedy thriller takes viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter, romance, and thrill. Wedged between his marriage with Gauri (Bhumi Pednekar) and love for his girlfriend, Suku (Kiara Advani), the three actors come together for an unconventional love triangle with dramatic turns and twists.”

Talking about Govinda Mera Naam, Vicky Kaushal said in a statement, “I am very excited to collaborate with Shashank for a fun story. We’ve made this film with all our hearts and it makes me happy to finally bring it to my audiences. My association with Karan and Dharma has always been special and with Disney+ Hotstar on board, it only gets better.”

Kiara Advani added, “Govinda Naam Mera is our labor of love. Dharma is home and this film further strengthens my association with them. Suku was an exciting character to take on. I hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it.”

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, Govinda Mera Naam is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has earlier helmed Dhadak, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Govinda Mera Naam will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 16.