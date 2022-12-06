Govinda Naam Mera song Kya Baat Haii 2.0: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani groove to Harrdy Sandhu’s song in this snazzy recreation

The makers on Tuesday released the second song “Kya Baat Haii 2.0” of the upcoming comedy Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The original by Harrdy Sandhu was already a hit dance track, but it has now been stylised, both looks wise and vocally, for the Shashank Khaitan directorial.

The music video sees both Vicky and Kiara grooving to the beats of the track in snazzy outfits, tipping their hat to Sholay’s “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” where Dharmendra is seen tied to heavy chains as Hema Malini’s character Basanti dances her heart out upon Gabbar’s instructions. Here, for a bit, we see Vicky tied in a similar fashion, but the tables turn in the end when he ends up tying Kiara instead.

Fans of the original need not fret as the song has not been really tampered with, so that you can still enjoy the number for what it was — a fun track. Crooned by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikita Gandhi, “Kya Baat Haii 2.0” has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with lyrics penned by Jaani.

The track was released with a description that read, “A song that is “bound” to leave you hitting the rewind button again and again, “Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0” features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani from Govinda Naam Mera. Composed by B Praak and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, it is written by Jaani. Sung by Harrdy Sandhu and Nikhita Gandhi, watch till the end for a surprise twist!”

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Dayanand Shetty, Govinda Naam Mera releases on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.