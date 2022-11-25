Govinda Naam Mera song Bijli: Vicky Kaushal surprises with his massy dance moves, Kiara Advani will remind you of Katrina Kaif’s Chikni Chameli

The first song from Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming masala entertainer Govinda Naam Mera, titled “Bijli” was released on Friday. Picturised on Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the song is composed by music-composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Mika Singh and Neha Kakkar have sung along with Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics have been penned by Vayu.

The video of the almost-three minute song seems to be a mix of many item numbers that have been composed in the Hindi cinema. Its beginning looks very similar to Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’s song “Ghagra” which starred Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor. In the video, Kiara’s outfit is quite similar to the one wore by Katrina Kaif in her chartbuster, “Chikni Chameli”. It is not a song that will stay with you for long. But you may listen to a lot of it in the upcoming wedding season.

The highlight of the song is Kaushal. His this avatar is something that his fans have never seen before and the actor surely knows how to shake a leg. A fan commented on the video, “Is there anything that vicky can’t do! His expressions , his dance>>>>> too good man!🥰♥️✨😭🫶.” Another added, “I was unaware of his dance skills but he proved to be supperr one. Looks fresh ♡👌.”

Sharing the song, Kaushal wrote on Instagram, “It’s time to groove to the most electrifying tune of the season! #Bijli SONG OUT NOW! 💃🏻.”

Earlier, during the trailer launch event of Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal had said that the film has given him an opportunity to break out from his image of a serious actor. He said, “I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy.”

Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, will have a direct-to-OTT release. It will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16.