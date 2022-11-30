scorecardresearch
Govinda Naam Mera song Bana Sharabi: Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal are totally in love in this romantic ballad

Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the second song of Govinda Naam Mera titled Bana Sharabi is out now.

govinda naam mera, kiara advani, vicky kaushalKiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in Bana Sharabi from Govinda Naam Mera.

The second song from Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera titled Bana Sharabi is out. Unlike the first number, Bijli, this one is a romantic ballad.

The video is set in a beautiful old-timey palace with chandeliers and Roman art on the walls as Kiara, dressed in a stunning black outfit, and Vicky, dressed in black too, romance each other. With lyrics and music by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal.

Watch Govinda Naam Mera song Bana Sharabi here:

The trailer of the Shashanka Khaitan directorial dropped a few days ago and the audience was introduced to a new avatar of Vicky Kaushal, who is otherwise known for playing nuanced roles on screen. “I was hungry to do a film where I didn’t have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy,” he said at the trailer launch.

He added, “Whenever I would meet my maasis or chachas (uncle and aunts) in Punjab, they’d say after every film, ‘bohot achchi acting ki hai lekin naach-gana kab karega tu? (You’ve acted very well, but when will you do a song and dance film?)’ So finally, that film came.”

At the trailer launch, producer Karan Johar called it ‘different’ and said, “This (Govinda Mera Naam) is a very different film and we are very proud of it. I’m always looking for a good story and when that comes on my table, I get excited.”

Govinda Naam Mera releases on December 16.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 01:45:12 pm
