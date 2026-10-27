‘People will ogle at you’: Govinda says dad’s words made mother quit acting, become sadhvi

Govinda has maintained that he’s always been very close to his late mother, Nirmala Devi, also a former lead actor in Hindi cinema. Unlike the actor, his mother quit the film industry within 10 years of her debut, shaved off her head, and became a sadhvi (ascetic) while raising her five children. Govinda, the youngest of her children, has inherited the quality of detachment from his mother.

“After becoming a heroine, my mother Nirmala Devi got poor to such an extent that all the stuff from our bungalow were taken away,” recalled Govinda in a recent interview. “My father told her, ‘Nirmala, you’re so pretty that when you go out to ask for work, people would ogle at you.’ So my poor mother got her shaved off and became a saint. She said, ‘Let my children grow up,'” he added.

Having been raised by a mother, who gave up on her dreams of being a Bollywood heroine to go to the extreme end and become an ascetic, Govinda feels that upbringing has somewhere rubbed off on him. “Being the son of such a mother, I don’t care about who’s saying what about me. I’m not even looking in that direction,” he told ABP Live, while addressing his wife Sunita Ahuja’s allegations of him cheating on her with a much younger co-star, Komal Rani, from his upcoming home production Roopa.

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Govinda’s mother didn’t want him to become an actor

Govinda recalled that when he expressed his desire to become an actor to his mother, she dismissed the thought, claiming that he’s too innocent for the film industry. However, his father Arun Kumar Ahuja, also a former actor, saw potential in him and encouraged Govinda to pursue the path that both him and his wife had relinquished years ago.

Nirmala Devi made her debut back in 1942 as the leading lady in VC Desai’s Savera. She appeared in films like SU Sunny’s Geet, Rama Chowdhary’s Gaali (1944), Nanabhai Bhatt’s Chalis Karod (1946), and M Sadiq’s Anmol Ratan (1950). She eloped with her Savera co-star Arun Kumar Ahuja in 1942, and the two reunited for his 1948 home production Sehra, which bombed at the box office. She quit films after her 1951 swan song, Jai Mahalkashmi. After becoming an ascetic, Nirmala got busy with raising her five children — three daughters and two sons.

The failure of Seher led Govinda’s parents to vacate their bungalow in the plush area of Carter Road, Bandra and relocate to the Mumbai suburb of Virar. Witnessing his mother’s struggle while growing up, Govinda got a newfound incentive to become a successful star. “When you see your mother struggling to get through a bad patch in life, struggling very hard… She was coping with everything. I have seen her struggle through everything and I wanted to change it very fast,” the actor confessed on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal back in 2003.

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While Govinda auditioned for roles across films and television, he bagged a few films as the villain. But before he could start shooting for them, he also received offers as the lead actor, which prompted him to quit the earlier films and return the signing amounts. Govinda made a a memorable debut with Shibu Mitra’s 1986 hit Ilzaam, followed by an even bigger success in Esmayeel Shroff’s romantic film Love 86 in the same year.