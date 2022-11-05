Govinda bumps into his doppelganger at the airport, fans ask, ‘Real kaunsa hai?’

Actor Govinda, who ruled the industry in the late 1980s and the whole of the 90s with his hit films, continues to have a loyal fanbase. The actor is often approached by fans for selfies and autographs. And recently, a familiar face approached him at the airport: his doppelganger.

The doppleganger was dressed in a maroon suit and wore sunglasses. He brought a bouquet of flowers for the actor and touched his feet upon meeting him. Govinda was traveling with his wife, Sunita Ahuja, who was happy to step aside as the photographers clicked the two posing together. Fans seemed to be surprised by their uncanny resemblance.

One person commented on Instagram. “Bhai Real konsa hai (Which one is real)?” Another one commented, “Mujhe red suit wala real Govinda laga (I thought the one in the red suit is the real Govinda).”

Govinds was recently seen on a special episode of the singing reality show. He had appeared with Sunita and their daughter Tina. Much to the audience’s joy, he danced with Sunita on the show, something which he had never done before. Sunita said, “Inhone aaj tak mere saath dance nahi kiya (He has never danced with me)”.