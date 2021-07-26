Govinda matches steps with saree-clad Nora Fatehi to Zaalima, watch

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi decided to take the hook step challenge with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Govinda. They danced to Nora’s upcoming song Zaalima Coca Cola from the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which will release on July 28.

In the video, Nora looks ravishing in a pink saree and performs the hook step with Acharya, while Govinda joins in, with his signature steps. The video was flooded with love and supporting comments from her fans. As Nora is quite the sensation on social media, fans eagerly look forward to her dancing videos.

We got a teaser of the official song the other day, where Nora performed in various ethnic outfits. In the clip, she performs her belly-dancing moves. Nora captioned the teaser, “Get ready to dance your heart out with me on #ZaalimaCocaCola. Teaser out now! ‘#BhujThePrideOfIndia’ releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip

‘#DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex'” with a red heart emoji. Prior to this, she had shared a photo of herself in a red-off the shoulder gown.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Zaalima Coca Cola is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The lyrics have been written by Vayu. Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles along with Nora, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Ihana Dhillon. The film is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Ginny Khanuja, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and will release on August 13.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India is inspired by the journey of IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport, and how he re-constructed an entire IAF airbase along with the help of 300 women from a local village in Madhapar to protect our country.