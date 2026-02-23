Govinda, who was madly in love with Neelam, broke engagment with Sunita Ahuja: ‘Never meant to get seriously involved with her’

Actor Govinda’s marriage to Sunita Ahuja has been under discussion for quite some time now. Last year, the couple was rumored to be getting divorced; however, the duo later quashed the rumours. But once again in January, Sunita accused Govinda of having an affair with a newcomer. While the couple appeared to be madly in love publicly, Govinda’s marriage to Sunita was always a rebound. In an old interview with Stardust Magazine, Govinda had confessed his love for actress Neelam Kothari. He also wanted to marry Neelam; in fact, Govinda broke off his engagement with Sunita, but then his mother made him honour his commitment.

‘I had never meant to get so seriously involved with Sunita’

Revisiting how he ‘lost his heart’ to a dignified Neelam Kothari, Govinda said, “I decided to marry Sunita, I was committed to her, and I couldn’t have dropped her after I fell in love with Neelam. I couldn’t believe that such a young girl, even after attaining so much name, fame, and wealth, could be so simple and down-to-earth. I couldn’t stop praising her. To my friends, to my family. Even to Sunita, to whom I was committed. I would tell Sunita to change herself and become like Neelam. I would tell her to learn from her. I was merciless.”

Govinda further added, “Sunita would get irritated. She would tell me, ‘You fell in love with me because of who I am, don’t ever try to change me.’ But I was so confused. I had never meant to get so seriously involved with Sunita. I was looking for a girl to go around with. I had signed a few films by then, and one day, my elder brother Kirti came to visit me on my sets. I had to do a romantic scene, but couldn’t bring myself to do it. I felt very uncomfortable and awkward holding a girl in my arms. So, later, my brother told me, ‘Why don’t you have an affair just to get some experience of romance? You’ll at least learn how to hold a girl in your arms.’ At that point in time, I met Sunita. I admit that my involvement with her was a totally calculated move on my part. And I paid a heavy price for it.”