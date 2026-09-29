‘Govinda lost all respect’: Divya Khosla backs Sunita, slams actor’s appearance with Komal

Over the last two years, Sunita Ahuja and Govinda‘s marriage has been facing tumultuous times. Recently, after Sunita withdrew her divorce petition, fans were hoping for a reconciliation; however, things seem to have taken an ugly turn. Govinda’s recent visit for Ganapati Darshan with his alleged girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, received a lot of backlash. After Sunita Ahuja reacted to this, Komal Rani Swarnkar called her a murderer and warned her against using her name on social media. Now, actress Divya Khosla has reacted to the matter and supported Sunita Ahuja. Divya is married to T-Series’ head Bhushan Kumar.

Divya Khosla supports Sunita Ahuja, slams Govinda

On Monday, actress Divya Khosla, married to TSeries boss Bhushan Kumar, highlighted her discomfort. She wrote a long post on Instagram favoring Sunita Ahuja. “After watching this spectacle unfold every now & then, I just couldn’t keep it to myself, so I’m putting my thoughts down. Our society was once a polygamous society where women were nothing more than slaves to men. Over the years, our great-great-grandmothers worked extremely hard to make their daughters independent, to educate them, to help them stand on their own feet, and to give them a better life than they themselves had ever seen, so that women would no longer be mere slaves to men. They built their own identity and their own accomplishments, and stood on their own feet. It was a revolution, one that truly changed our society from a polygamous to a monogamous one. A lot went into this revolution, from women of all strata,” Divya wrote in her post.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on Govinda, Komal Rani: ‘I see that he is happy; God bless him’

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Divya Khosla slams Govinda, supports Sunita Ahuja (Photo: Divya Khosla / Instagram) Divya Khosla slams Govinda, supports Sunita Ahuja (Photo: Divya Khosla / Instagram)

She further added, “However, what’s been happening on social media recently has really made me question all of it.

Govinda Ji has been a very senior and respected actor. Watching his movies while growing up in the 90s was pure entertainment for all of us millennial kids. In fact, Govinda Ji, you were my mother’s favourite actor, and of course the favourite of so many others. Sunita Ji, as a woman, gave you her all. She stayed loyal. She brought up your kids. She never built a career of her own. What more can a woman do? She was the woman behind your success. You were successful outside, but the credit does not go to you alone. I guess you never had to carry the responsibility of your children at home.”

“Now a woman stands before us, before the entire society, pleading and begging for help, and we all stay quiet. Nobody wants to interfere in personal matters, but then why are we, as an audience, being subjected to what is put on display for us? Why these rounds of Govinda Ji appearing every other day with his girlfriend? It’s atrocious for me to watch, especially when polygamy is being promoted and covered up in so many ways. What inspiration are we giving the future generation? That as a society, let’s turn back into a polygamous one. Let’s preserve our culture. Even if you’re having an affair, please don’t put it on public display. We are not interested. It’s yuck for us to watch such a spectacle; even using religious sites to display your affair and, of course, plotting to call your wife a murderer is the last resort any spineless man could stoop to,” Divya added.

She also wrote in her post, “And yes, Sunita Ji may not be a convent-educated woman, but what she says reaches me. Her heart reaches me. Her pain reaches me. At the age of 58, when women are of the age to be grandmothers, all she deserves is to walk into her old age with her husband by her side, looking after her. What was the point of sacrificing so many years, her entire life, for this man, if even at this age she has to struggle for her basic needs as a wife? My heart goes out to you, Sunita Ji, and I’m sorry. And my request to Govinda Ji: You are a legend, sir, but your respect is in your own hands. You are setting an extremely bad example for future generations, and you have lost your respect in my eyes.”

Govinda’s recent appearance with Komal Rani

A few days back, Govinda was seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with Komal Rani Swarnkar. Sunita, who recently visited a temple in Kolkata, commented on this and said, “There are a few demons in my life too, and I have asked the Goddess to vanquish them. Gen Z and women, I hope you support me. Whatever is happening with me isn’t good. My house is falling apart for no reason. What would you do if your daughter or daughter-in-law had to go through something like this? I want everyone to support me.”

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Soon after this, Komal Rani hit back at Sunita. She shared a post on Instagram warning Sunita. Komal wrote, “Jo aurat apne hi pati ko jaan se maarne ki koshish kar rahi ho, aisi auraton ki badduayen kisi ko nhi lagti. Nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house. People in our country are not so foolish that they would run after a crow just because someone told them the crow has taken your ear. I don’t understand what kind of pain a woman is going through, where, instead of trying to heal it, she seems to enjoy putting it on display in public.”

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She further wrote, “Is this really a pain, or is it a carefully thought-out conspiracy? To constantly mentally harass a man, stop him from working, force him to sit at home and waste away, isolate him completely, and drive him to the point of death. I don’t think any good and devoted wife could treat her husband so terribly. Are women like this mentally unwell, or are they simply too clever for their own good, fully aware that what they couldn’t accomplish behind closed doors, they can achieve by going public and gaining people’s sympathy? Stop using my name to serve your agenda. May God protect every decent man from such cunning women.”

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Reacting to these allegations, Sunita told Sarish Media, “I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star. I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to, because I don’t want to focus on all this. I simply pray to God that wherever he is, and whoever he is with, he is happy and remains happy. My main focus is my work. I don’t want to fall into controversies again and again.”

Govinda and Sunita have been married for four decades now. They have two children: daughter Tina and son Yash. On the work front, Sunita was last seen on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, and she will soon make her film debut with her son Yash in an Ekta Kapoor film.