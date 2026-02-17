‘If Govinda lives by my rules, I will forgive him’: Sunita Ahuja’s ultimate condition for husband amid cheating rumours

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s marriage has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Reports of an alleged divorce had surfaced earlier, which the couple dismissed after making a joint appearance during Ganpati puja last year. Following that, Sunita levelled cheating allegations against the actor in several interviews, even claiming he was in a relationship with a newcomer and was being blackmailed. Govinda later addressed the claims, thanking the newcomer for maintaining silence and saying she had “saved” him.

Now, in her latest vlog, Sunita has once again opened up about her relationship with Govinda and whether she would consider forgiving him.

Sunita on people taking advantage of her innocence

Talking about her emotional state, Sunita admitted that years of silence and tolerance have shaped her into a stronger person. “Many people took advantage of my innocence. I tolerated a lot — but not anymore. I have built my own identity now. I will always remain emotional because a 40-year relationship doesn’t break overnight. But I have become strong-hearted,” she said.

She also shared how her voice was shaped by family dynamics in the past. “I always speak the truth. I tell every woman to fight for her rights. I used to stay quiet when my in-laws were around because I loved and respected them deeply. But now Govinda and I are friends — why should I just keep listening to him or live in fear?”

Sunita on whether she would forgive Govinda

When asked whether she would forgive Govinda, she said, “You never know. He is my childhood love. If he changes and lives according to what I believe is right, I will forgive him,” she said.

“I don’t want to hear everything in the news. This is not the age where I can handle such stress — I am going through menopause. At this time, you need your husband and children to support you, not put pressure on you.”

Responding to whether she feels let down despite supporting him throughout his career, Sunita said, “He must have his own thoughts too. I believe this can’t go on forever. Eventually, when age catches up, one’s wife and children are the ones who stand by you.”

Has she ever confronted Govinda?

She also revealed that confronting Govinda hasn’t always led to clarity. “He laughs it off. We don’t understand his answers. I have said everything indirectly and directly — for someone sensible, even a hint is enough.”

Govinda was scared of his mother

Talking about earlier years when his name was linked with several actresses, Sunita said the dynamics were different then.

“At that time, my mother-in-law was alive. He was very scared of her. After her passing, he became more carefree. Now he doesn’t fear anyone and does what he wants. The company he keeps is not good. He is not a child, I can’t keep him with me all the time. He is a hero. In the past also I have said if he had an affair, what of it? But everything has an age. In youth, even I partied and enjoyed life, but there is a time for everything.”

Sunita on Govinda’s video of performing at a school function

Speaking about a recent video of Govinda performing at a school’s annual day event, Sunita expressed concern. “There is no actor like Govinda — but what is he doing today? I read that he is being trolled for performing at local events. That is sad for me,” she said. “I see him as a legend. When I managed him, I kept him like a flower. Now others are around him as managers — they may even be taking advantage of him. Govinda is very innocent; he may not realise it. They will tell him there’s a flight at 4 am and he will just go. He doesn’t realise his stardom has faded.”

Sunita’s latest post

Amid all this, Sunita recently took to social media to share a throwback photo featuring herself with Govinda and his late mother, Nirmala Devi.

“Good old day’s will be back sooooon Jai mata di,” she wrote in the Instagram caption, adding the romantic track Meri Duniya Hai by Sonu Nigam and Kavita Krishnamurthy to the post.

Govinda and Sunita, who got married in 1987 and have two children – son Yash and daughter Tina.