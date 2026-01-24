Days after Govinda claimed nephew Krushna Abhishek is ‘being used to insult’ him, comedian mimics his uncle as a potato peeling star. Watch

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on Saturday night, with Rani Mukerji appearing as the guest. The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Mardaani 3, which is slated to hit theatres later this month. Ahead of the episode, Netflix India dropped a fun promotional clip featuring the show’s regulars, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, engaging in light-hearted banter with Rani. The clip has caught attention not just for its humour, but also for an interesting moment involving Krushna Abhishek, who is seen mimicking his uncle Govinda. This comes shortly after Govinda made a public comment alleging that his nephew had insulted him through his mimicry acts.

The promo opens with Krushna entering the stage and mimicking Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan. He cracks a joke addressed to Rani, saying that even he keeps “Rani” in his pocket, referring to the ‘queen’ card from a deck of playing cards. Sunil Grover follows, once again essaying Aamir Khan with pitch-perfect accuracy, and repeats the same gag. Soon after, Kiku Sharda joins in, delivering the same punchline. Kapil Sharma then adds a meta twist to the moment, drawing laughter as he quips, “I know you all have the same writers.”

However, it is towards the end of the clip that Krushna Abhishek reappears, this time in the avatar of his uncle Govinda. Like the others, he initially repeats the same pun, prompting Kiku and Sunil to laugh and remark, “It’s been done.” Krushna, however, takes the joke further. As he begins peeling potatoes on stage and is asked what he is doing, he responds with a laugh, “Jab sab kuch hi ho chuka hai toh aloo hi chilunga” (When everything has already been done, I might as well peel potatoes).

Earlier this week, Govinda, while speaking to ANI, claimed that his wife, nephew, and comedian Krushna Abhishek were being used against him as part of a larger conspiracy. “Even if you see Krushna Abhishek’s TV programmes, you will notice how writers would make him say things that would insult me. I told him that he is being used to insult me and told him to be cautious of this. When I warned Krushna, Sunita would get upset. Also, I don’t know when these people would get upset with each other and when they are okay with each other. I am more of a steady person,” he said.

Soon after, Krushna Abhishek responded to these remarks while speaking to HT City. “I love Govinda mama, and respect him. He is a legend, and has next level thoughts. So may be that is the reason why he sees stuff on a different level. The same statement can look positive or sarcastic to different people, I take it in a positive way.”