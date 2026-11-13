Govinda, Komal Rani’s Roopa promotion photos reignite relationship rumours. See pics

Actor Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar are drawing renewed attention as Komal recently shared a few pictures from their upcoming film Roopa. Photographs from a recent promotional outing, shared by Komal on Instagram with the caption “Beautiful glimpses of Roopa,” have reignited conversations about the pair’s off-screen equation amid ongoing speculation about their relationship.

The images show the two posing together in an outdoor setting. Govinda appeared in a white blazer, black trousers and oversized sunglasses, while Komal wore a lavender saree with an embellished purple blouse, a statement choker necklace and matching accessories. Several of the photographs show the two in what appear to be candid, affectionate poses, including one where Govinda stands behind Komal with his arms around her waist and another of them walking hand in hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Rani Swarnkar (@raniswarnkaar)

While the images are technically part of a film’s promotional campaign, they arrive against the backdrop of months of public speculation about their personal equation, making it difficult to separate the professional from the personal in how the audience receives them.

The rumours and the responses

The speculation around their relationship has been building through much of 2026. Govinda and Komal were spotted seeking blessings at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in September, a visit Govinda said was connected to Roopa. When asked about the relationship rumours, Govinda dismissed them, and told ANI that they were a “strategically planned conspiracy” designed to damage his image and create friction within his family. He maintained that his association with Komal was professional. He also remarked that even if an affair existed, it was nobody else’s business, and expressed frustration at his personal life becoming a subject of public discussion.

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Komal, for her part, responded to the criticism with a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories, without directly naming Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja. She wrote that “nobody can ever be a homebreaker in an already broken house.” She accused Sunita of playing the victim card to gain public sympathy and questioned why she was being dragged into the couple’s marital difficulties.

Also Read: ‘Can’t be homebreaker in broken house’: Komal Rani hits back at Sunita amid Govinda rumours

Following the growing speculation surrounding Govinda and Komal, Sunita took public digs at both. She referred to Govinda as Komal’s “sugar daddy” and alleged that the two were planning to get married, when asked by the paparazzi. She also questioned the nature of Komal’s association with her husband.

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha pushed back on the marriage claim, stating there was no question of the actor entering into a second marriage. He told India Today, “There’s nothing like this, nor will it happen. There’s no second marriage happening. Sunita is his wife, and there must be something going in her mind that she made those claims.”

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Govinda has been married to Sunita since 1987. They have two children.