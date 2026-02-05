‘Govinda’s house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt’: Why actor’s manager says Hero No. 1 is ‘far from bankrupt’

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has rubbished a number of rumours doing the rounds about the actor about his financial status and married life. He’s maintained that despite not delivering any hits for years, Govinda is still being offered a number of films by the biggest of producers and actors, and he’ll announce something huge very soon.

Rumours of Govinda going bankrupt have been doing the rounds on social media for the past few months. These gained traction when he was seen hiring a taxi to go to the airport recently. But his manager has now clarified that was only because private cars weren’t allowed on the premises. “Govinda doesn’t just have one car, but many. This is baseless that he’s gone bankrupt and is begging around,” said Shashi.