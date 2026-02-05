‘Govinda’s house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt’: Why actor’s manager says Hero No. 1 is ‘far from bankrupt’

Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has rubbished the rumours surrounding the actor's financial situation and troubles in marriage.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 5, 2026 02:27 PM IST
Govinda's manager breaks silence on multiple rumours about the actor.Govinda's manager breaks silence on multiple rumours about the actor.
Make us preferred source on Google

Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has rubbished a number of rumours doing the rounds about the actor about his financial status and married life. He’s maintained that despite not delivering any hits for years, Govinda is still being offered a number of films by the biggest of producers and actors, and he’ll announce something huge very soon.

Rumours of Govinda going bankrupt have been doing the rounds on social media for the past few months. These gained traction when he was seen hiring a taxi to go to the airport recently. But his manager has now clarified that was only because private cars weren’t allowed on the premises. “Govinda doesn’t just have one car, but many. This is baseless that he’s gone bankrupt and is begging around,” said Shashi.

He also addressed the grapevine that Govinda is dancing at schools and private events to secure his dwindling finances. “This is his profession! That doesn’t mean he’s gone bankrupt,” clarified his manager to ANI. “If he doesn’t take care of his family, who does? He still takes care of his wife and kids,” he added.

ALSO READ: ‘Govinda was attacked at 4 am, chased everyone away with a gun’, says manager

Shashi also maintained that despite not delivering any hits for years, Govinda continues to get offers not only for events and dance performances, but also for films from the crème de la crème of the film industry. “I’m witness that he’s said no to work worth crores. It’s fine that he doesn’t like the script or something else, but he’s the first actor whose doesn’t have hits, but still has big producers and actors chasing him. That doesn’t mean he’s quit working. You’ll hear about something huge very soon,” said the actor’s manager.

Shashi hinted that Govinda may soon also announce something he’s developing under his home production, Govinda Films International. He then revealed that the closest Govinda came to bankruptcy was when he had to mortgage his house. But that happened only because he was too generous.

“There was a time when he withdrew his FD, added some more funds to that sum, and helped other people with that. But that reached a point he had to mortgage his house. He attended events and danced everywhere to repay that loan very recently. We’ve never talked about it and he’s never asked someone for money. Who came to his rescue then? Ye sach hai ki ugte hue sooraj ko hi sab namaskar karte hain,” said Shashi.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Govinda’s role was chopped off from Mani Ratnam’s Raavan, recalls co-actor; claims the film changed during editing stage

There has also been a lot of speculation around troubles in Govinda’s marriage. Even his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has hinted at the actor’s multiple affairs in the past. But Govinda has casually dismissed them as his wife’s rather naïve nature. “Govinda hasn’t married two-three times. These rumours are there because of the gharelu hawa. But you should ask Govinda or Sunita. There’s no truth there,” added Shashi.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Priyanka Chopra
'Aishwarya Rai doesn't need my permission': When Abhishek Bachchan proved he is a green flag partner
Abhishek Bachchan
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
minor sisters suicide
Ghaziabad triple tragedy: They lived in parallel ‘Korean’ universe online, refused to give it up, say police
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta now invokes Mahatma Gandhi: Need ‘non-cooperation’ against ‘Miyas’
Govinda's manager said the actor chased his assailants away with a gun recently.
'Govinda keeps getting death threats', says actor's manager: 'Thank god he had a gun the night he got attacked, chased them away'
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Ishaan tharoor laid off Washington Post
‘I’m heartbroken’: Shashi Tharoor’s son Ishaan loses job as Washington Post lays off 300 journalists
Gas balloons explode inside Mumbai elevator
A bunch of birthday balloons triggers explosion in a Mumbai high-rise, CCTV video goes viral
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children's nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: 'Should have done these things with my parents'
Google Pixel 10a
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Roblox unveils ‘4D’ AI creation tools powered by Cube Foundation Model, now in beta
Roblox’s 4D generation feature uses AI to create interactive in-game objects from natural-language prompts.
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Yuvraj Singh admits he was hesitant to change his children's nappies, feed them milk; wife Hazel Keech encouraged him: 'Should have done these things with my parents'
Yuvraj Singh Hazel Keech
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement