‘Govinda’s house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt’: Why actor’s manager says Hero No. 1 is ‘far from bankrupt’
Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha has rubbished the rumours surrounding the actor's financial situation and troubles in marriage.
Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha has rubbished a number of rumours doing the rounds about the actor about his financial status and married life. He’s maintained that despite not delivering any hits for years, Govinda is still being offered a number of films by the biggest of producers and actors, and he’ll announce something huge very soon.
Rumours of Govinda going bankrupt have been doing the rounds on social media for the past few months. These gained traction when he was seen hiring a taxi to go to the airport recently. But his manager has now clarified that was only because private cars weren’t allowed on the premises. “Govinda doesn’t just have one car, but many. This is baseless that he’s gone bankrupt and is begging around,” said Shashi.
He also addressed the grapevine that Govinda is dancing at schools and private events to secure his dwindling finances. “This is his profession! That doesn’t mean he’s gone bankrupt,” clarified his manager to ANI. “If he doesn’t take care of his family, who does? He still takes care of his wife and kids,” he added.
Shashi also maintained that despite not delivering any hits for years, Govinda continues to get offers not only for events and dance performances, but also for films from the crème de la crème of the film industry. “I’m witness that he’s said no to work worth crores. It’s fine that he doesn’t like the script or something else, but he’s the first actor whose doesn’t have hits, but still has big producers and actors chasing him. That doesn’t mean he’s quit working. You’ll hear about something huge very soon,” said the actor’s manager.
Shashi hinted that Govinda may soon also announce something he’s developing under his home production, Govinda Films International. He then revealed that the closest Govinda came to bankruptcy was when he had to mortgage his house. But that happened only because he was too generous.
“There was a time when he withdrew his FD, added some more funds to that sum, and helped other people with that. But that reached a point he had to mortgage his house. He attended events and danced everywhere to repay that loan very recently. We’ve never talked about it and he’s never asked someone for money. Who came to his rescue then? Ye sach hai ki ugte hue sooraj ko hi sab namaskar karte hain,” said Shashi.
There has also been a lot of speculation around troubles in Govinda’s marriage. Even his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has hinted at the actor’s multiple affairs in the past. But Govinda has casually dismissed them as his wife’s rather naïve nature. “Govinda hasn’t married two-three times. These rumours are there because of the gharelu hawa. But you should ask Govinda or Sunita. There’s no truth there,” added Shashi.
