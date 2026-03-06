Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Govinda hits back at wife Sunita Ahuja’s cheating allegations: ‘People appear honest but their loyalties lie elsewhere’
Govinda said he is not the kind of person who would like to embarrass people publicly, adding that insulting him will not make others gain respect.
Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has been in the news lately for several reasons. Reports of an alleged divorce had surfaced earlier, which the couple later dismissed. Following that, Sunita levelled cheating allegations against the actor in several interviews, even claiming that he was in a relationship with a newcomer and was being blackmailed. Govinda later addressed the claims, thanking the newcomer for maintaining silence and saying she had “saved” him.
Recently, when asked once again about the matter and about his reaction to Sunita’s recent public remarks, Govinda said he does not want to make anyone “sharminda” (embarrassed). In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, he said, “I feel that when someone begins to display their pain publicly, and yet there is a certain glow on their face, you begin to wonder if the eyes are slipping from the truth. Sometimes, people may appear very honest, but their loyalty lies somewhere else. By discussing such things, I might end up embarrassing someone, and I’m not the kind of person who want to do that.”
He added, “What I mean is that one should move ahead in life and reach the top. Do good work and keep progressing. It is never the case that insulting someone will increase another person’s respect. Be nice, be kind to all, especially to the newcomers who come to your home. If people come to your home, feed them well so that when they return, they give you their blessings.”
Previously, speaking to MissMalini, Sunita Ahuja described 2025 as a disastrous year for her. “The year 2025 was a disaster for me. My family life was disrupted. I was hearing things about Govinda. I was not happy with the things I was hearing about him. There is an age to do certain things and at 63 to hear these things, it is not good, especially when your kids are grown up. In 2026, I just hope bhagwan Govinda ko sadbuddhi de. He must understand that family is family, and when you are in trouble, nobody stands beside you. They are only there for money. Once you stop giving the money, they will go.”
She also spoke about how young women who come to Mumbai hoping to become actors allegedly lure established stars and later blackmail them. “These days girls come and struggle in the film industry. They need a sugar daddy to take care of their expenses. They then blackmail people, but you are not a naïve person. You are 63 years old, you have a good family, you have a beautiful wife and two grown-up kids. You can’t do this at the age of 63. If you did this when you were young, then it is different. We also made mistakes when we were young, but not at this age. You have to get Tina (Govinda and Sunita’s daughter) married, and Yash’s whole career is ahead of him. He should focus on this.”
