Govinda hits back at wife Sunita Ahuja’s cheating allegations: ‘People appear honest but their loyalties lie elsewhere’

Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, has been in the news lately for several reasons. Reports of an alleged divorce had surfaced earlier, which the couple later dismissed. Following that, Sunita levelled cheating allegations against the actor in several interviews, even claiming that he was in a relationship with a newcomer and was being blackmailed. Govinda later addressed the claims, thanking the newcomer for maintaining silence and saying she had “saved” him.

Recently, when asked once again about the matter and about his reaction to Sunita’s recent public remarks, Govinda said he does not want to make anyone “sharminda” (embarrassed). In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, he said, “I feel that when someone begins to display their pain publicly, and yet there is a certain glow on their face, you begin to wonder if the eyes are slipping from the truth. Sometimes, people may appear very honest, but their loyalty lies somewhere else. By discussing such things, I might end up embarrassing someone, and I’m not the kind of person who want to do that.”