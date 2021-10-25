Govinda gifts Sunita Ahuja a BMW car on Karwa Chauth, see photos

Govinda recently took to Instagram to share photos from the Karwa Chauth celebrations with wife Sunita Ahuja. In one of the photos, the couple is seen posing next to a BMW car that Govinda gifted to Sunita.

Govinda shared the photos with the caption, “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you ❤️ .”

The actor further wrote, “My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena😜.”

“You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! ❤️ @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars @bmwindia_official,” concluded the actor.



See all inside photos from Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja’s Karwa Chauth celebrations:

Sunita Ahuja also shared some photos from the Karwa Chauth pooja and wrote, “Happy karvachauth to all my friends god bless you all.”