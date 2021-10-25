scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 25, 2021
MUST READ

Govinda gifts Sunita Ahuja a BMW car on Karwa Chauth, see photos

Govinda shared the photo as he gifted his wife Sunita Ahuja a BMW car on Karwa Chauth and wrote, "My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena."

Written by Kriti Sonali | Bengaluru |
October 25, 2021 5:42:13 pm
Govinda shares photos from Karva Chauth celebrations, gifts wife Sunita Ahuja a BMW carGovinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja celebrated Karwa Chauth. (Photo: Sunita Ahuja, Govinda/Instagram)

Govinda recently took to Instagram to share photos from the Karwa Chauth celebrations with wife Sunita Ahuja. In one of the photos, the couple is seen posing next to a BMW car that Govinda gifted to Sunita.

Govinda shared the photos with the caption, “To my best friend, the love of my life, the mother of my two beautiful children. Happy Karva chauth. I love you ❤️ .”

The actor further wrote, “My love for you is beyond is immeasurable. Par aaj ke liye is chote gift se measure kar lena😜.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“You deserve all the happiness in this world and more. Love you my Sona! ❤️ @officialsunitaahuja #Happykarwachauth #truelove @bmwinfinitycars @bmwindia_official,” concluded the actor.

See all inside photos from Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja’s Karwa Chauth celebrations:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @officialsunitaahuja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @officialsunitaahuja

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @officialsunitaahuja

Sunita Ahuja also shared some photos from the Karwa Chauth pooja and wrote, “Happy karvachauth to all my friends god bless you all.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Yami Gautam, Sonali Bendre, Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 17 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Oct 25: Latest News

Advertisement