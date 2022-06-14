Govinda finally forgives nephew Krushna Abhishek, says ‘please relax’: ‘You are the kids of my dear sister…’

Actor Govinda seems to have finally forgiven his nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek. The duo have had a strained relationship for the past couple of years, dating back to 2016. Last month, Krushna appeared on Maniesh Paul’s podcast and said that he really missed Govinda. Recently, when Govinda featured on the same podcast, he seemed to have buried the hatchet.

Govinda said, “You are the kids of my dear sister and I have received so much love from her. I’m sad that you haven’t received that love. But I’m not like that, don’t let my behaviour be the reason behind your sadness. Neither are you. You’re always forgiven. Please relax, no problem with you, and may god bless you.” Maniesh Paul shared the snippet on his Instagram account with the caption, “When my favourite @govinda_herono1 sir came to #themanieshpaulpodcast and cleared the air…he is a man of heart!!!so pure!!we love you sir.” Krushna responded to the post, “Love him too.”

Govinda had earlier mentioned that he was particularly offended by a comment Krushna made about his ‘mama’ being a villain. He said that in his opinion, the comment didn’t seem to have been written by a writer. “He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me,” Govinda said, adding that his wife had warned him to not interfere in Krushna and the younger generation’s work, and that now she herself is not on talking terms with Krushna.

Last month, Krushna opened up about the feud between him and his uncle Govinda. He replied, “Whenever I say something to media, it is cut pasted and shown on their social media. Chi chi mama I miss you and I love you a lot. Please do not pay heed to what you read in the newspaper or what you hear in social media. The thing I miss the most is that I want my babies to play with my mama. I know he misses me too. I know that.”

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have had a difficult relationship for years, and both of them have spoken about it on different platforms.