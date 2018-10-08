Govinda on his comeback: I will come again and again

Govinda will next be seen in FryDay.

Govinda has no problem when people use the term ‘comeback’ for him. “I will come again and again. This is part of life. Everyone has a different opinion. So people will say what they feel like saying. You keep on giving successful films.”

Govinda, who has been around for over three decades, was the king of comedy in the 90s. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Bollywood icon remembered his most challenging phase when he had to juggle between sets to work with the likes of Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra. “I was doing multiple projects. And when you are working with such legends, you feel scared, you want to behave at your best. I was not that educated. I thought if I am getting work and can take care of my family, I have become a man, but I was still only 22 or 23. So that period of work and responsibilities was a crucial time. My journey has seen so many ups and downs, but I kept moving,” he shared.

Govinda along with Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Govinda, who still continues to be fondly called by his fans – ‘Hero Number 1’, set a benchmark with his comic timing and his signature dancing moves. While several actors continue to ape his style, Govinda said he never knew it would become such a rage.

“When I did those things, I never thought about it. I do not see how many people are trying to match my style. My basic line is that I try to be honest and that gives me the power to continue doing good work,” the star said.

Govinda and filmmaker David Dhawan had an impeccable collaboration. From blockbusters like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Saajan Chale Sasural to Haseena Maan Jayegi, the duo kept hitting the bull’s eye one film after another. However, their fallout a few years back made a lot of news. While the audience still yearns to see them teaming up again in future, Govinda shared his side of the story.

“It has been 10 years now since I have met him. I have my own thinking and an opinion. When David Dhawan was yet to establish himself, even then, I worked with him. Now he is David Dhawan and he is a top director and filmmaker, and there is no restriction from my side, but I have my way of working and thinking and without changing that whoever wants to work with me is most welcome. I don’t want to force anyone,” the actor asserted.

Govinda, Varun Sharma and Bijendra Kala in a still from FryDay.

Govinda is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film FryDay, which also stars Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala and Digangana Suryavanshi. Talking about working with the current breed of actors, the actor said he is happy that they have understood the business and are doing immensely well. “They are very hard working and have understood the whole game very skillfully. I was forced to wonder how despite being so young, they are moving forward,” he shared.

Talking about FryDay, and what to expect from the film, Govinda revealed, “Everyone will relate with FryDay. I think everyone has experienced what is happening in the film. Everyone is searching for love and a companion. Even when they have a partner, they are not satisfied and anybody who is satisfied is really lucky. The movie is based on this entire thought. So I liked it. It is the right time to do a very different love story with comedy, with a lot of punches which are required for today’s generation and families.

The poster of Govinda’s upcoming film Rangeela Raja was released recently.

“I restarted my career with Partner (2007), which belonged to that time. FryDay is a modern film, which is required today. It is a happy go lucky film and we had a great time,” Govinda shared.

The 54-year-old actor also spilled some beans about his next film Rangeela Raja whose poster was revealed recently. “What did you see in a Govinda film? Great dance on great songs and great comedy… You will see all that in Rangeela Raja, which is a complete family entertainer.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd