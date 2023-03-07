When Govinda’s fan worked at his home as house help, was caught by his wife Sunita: ‘Her father had eight cars’

Bollywood actor Govinda defined the Bollywood of the 90s. With his impeccable dancing, acting and comic timing, he became popular among youth and earned a loyal fanbase. His many female fans wanted to get married to him, and one of them even reached his home and worked there as a house help to stay closer to her favourite star. In a new interview, Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja narrated the bizarre incident.

Govinda and Sunita hid their marriage from the public for almost a year. Meanwhile, a girl, from a well-off family went to Govinda’s house to ask for work. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Govinda narrated, “She was from a well-off family. One day I saw her standing outside my house. I asked her, ‘Do you want a job? Ask my mother, she only looks after all the work at home’. My mother gave her the job of house help.”

The Hero No. 1 actor added that girl was not good at her job but used to get active once he was at home. His wife Sunita noticed this change in her behaviour and sensed something is wrong. It was then that she confronted the girl and asked her who she was. “One day, she was talking over the phone. I snatched her phone. She was talking to her dad and I came to know that she comes from a big family and her father has eight cars. But since she was a huge fan of Govinda, she only wanted to be with him,” Sunita shared.

Sunita and Govinda got married on March 11, 1987. But they revealed being married only on the first birthday of their daughter Tina. “We got married in 1987. At that time he was at peak of his career. At that time, it was like if a hero gets married, fan following kam ho jaati hai (fan following used to decline). So, I told him, ‘just sign as many films as you can for a year, till then, chup chaap se rahenge’. Main room mein chup kar baithti thi (we didn’t reveal anything. I used to hide in a room). But when our daughter was born, we revealed it on her first birthday,” Sunita shared.

She added how she know from the beginning that Govinda “is a very good person”. Sunita shared that she always sought love in life and got it from Govinda. She said he still loves her and that is the secret of their successful marriage of 36 years. The actor also revealed that his mother was so confident about him marrying Sunita that she once told him, “If you will ditch her, you will beg.”