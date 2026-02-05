Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Govinda was attacked at 4 am, chased everyone away with a gun’: Manager says actor getting threat calls
Govinda's manager Shashi Sinha claims the actor chased assailants away with his gun when they tried to attack him at his residence recently. He didn't clarify when the attack happened exactly.
Govinda’s manager has claimed that the actor has been getting a few death threats lately. He recalled a recent episode when the actor was on the verge of being attacked at his own residence by unidentified assailants, but he managed to get away because he had a gun and his phone with him.
“He keeps getting threat calls. Thank god he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise god knows what would’ve happened to him. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR. We also have a video of what happened that night,” Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha told ANI.
While Shashi didn’t specify which incident he’s referring to, he also added that Govinda ended up getting hurt in an act of self-defence. Back in October 2024, Govinda was hospitalised after he allegedly shot himself in the foot while cleaning his gun. He sustained leg injuries after his weapon accidentally went off at his Mumbai residence, while he was about to leave for the airport, the police had said.
Govinda’s manager Shashi then said that as Govinda was about to leave his home at 4.45 am for the airport to catch a 6 am flight to Kolkata for a show, the trigger of his licensed revolver was accidentally pushed as he was keeping it in the cupboard. The gun misfired and a bullet hit his leg. The police added that no one lodged any complaint in this matter.
Govinda later issued a statement confirming his well-being. He claimed that the doctors at Criticare Hospital managed to remove the bullet from the wound and he’s recuperating thanks to the wishes of thousands of his fans. He later joked that when friend and former co-star Shilpa Shetty visited him in the hospital, she joked his wife Sunita Ahuja fired the gun because of a household quarrel.
