‘Govinda was attacked at 4 am, chased everyone away with a gun’: Manager says actor getting threat calls

Govinda’s manager has claimed that the actor has been getting a few death threats lately. He recalled a recent episode when the actor was on the verge of being attacked at his own residence by unidentified assailants, but he managed to get away because he had a gun and his phone with him.

“He keeps getting threat calls. Thank god he had a gun with him the day he got attacked. He chased everyone away. Otherwise god knows what would’ve happened to him. I rushed to him at 4 am. We also filed an FIR. We also have a video of what happened that night,” Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha told ANI.