Govinda says everyone’s name gets tarnished, compares his rough patch with that of Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan: ‘Aamir Khan ki badnaami kitni hoti thi’

A lot has been written and said about Govinda’s decline from stardom. Once a household name in the 1990s, the actor is now often remembered more for controversies than for his films, whether it’s his tumultuous marital life or reports of his alleged arrogance and lack of punctuality. But now, Govinda has finally responded to the criticism, acknowledging in a recent conversation that no one in the industry is immune to rough patches.

‘Everyone is given a bad reputation’

Giving examples of legends like Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda told Siddharth Kannan, “Look, in this film industry, everyone at some point is forced out and given a bad reputation. You see legendary Amitabh Bachchan, he was the perfect actor in the industry, right? But he was absent for 14–15 years. Why? Did he not show up on time for shoots? Look at Rajesh Khanna. In the middle of his career, there was an entire group of people saying, ‘No, it’s not good, this is wrong, that is wrong, he looks strange.’ Again, why? It’s a phase you have to go through. How you come out of it, that’s the game.”