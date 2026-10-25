‘I saw this phase coming’: Govinda breaks silence on wife Sunita’s infidelity allegations

Govinda has responded to his wife Sunita Ahuja’s allegations of infidelity. Addressing the claims, the actor said that his wife Sunita was being manipulated by someone he did not wish to name. He also claimed to have foreseen this phase in their relationship seven to eight years ago.

In a recent interview with ABP Live, Govinda said, “I’m not focusing on what people are saying because that’s just a phase they’re going through. Everybody’s reacting this way across the country, especially ladies. I never object to ladies’ reactions. I keep quiet and respectful because I know that if I do, once this phase is over, the wounds will remain. I don’t want to cast any doubt on my behaviour, unless someone forces me to.”

“It’s in my nature not to expose someone so that they start feeling embarrassed. I said seven to eight years ago that I’d go through something like this. Now, we’re all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I’d betray them one day,” added the actor.

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Claiming that a “game is being played” involving Sunita and himself, he called it a rite of passage for every household. “There comes a time in every household that your close ones can’t see beyond you. They get manipulated and influenced,” he said. But he also clarified that he’d let Sunita have her time in the spotlight because she’s contributed a great deal to his life and career.

‘Sunita has been lucky for me’

“I have eaten so much into her luck that whatever name and respect I’ve earned is because of my mother’s blessings, and my wife, because of whom I’ve never looked back. So, she’s been lucky for me,” said Govinda. The actor insisted that even if he tries to explain to her that she’s being manipulated, she wouldn’t understand it at the moment.

Also claiming that he’d never defame his wife, Govinda said that he’d keep dodging her claims till the ones influencing her give up. “I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realize they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap,” he added.

Govinda also expressed his gratitude for being able to wade through multiple crises over the years with his head held high. He quoted the example of a recent crisis, when he allegedly shot himself in the foot. “I’m very grateful that even when I got shot, I could refuse many roles of playing a one-legged guy, even for Rs 20-22 crore,” said the actor.

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Last month, while visiting a temple in Kolkata, Sunita shared pictures of herself and wrote in the caption that she wants the demons in her life to be eliminated at once. She also sought the support of fellow women and Gen-Z at a time when her “home is falling apart”. She has insinuated that her husband is having an affair with Komal Rani, his younger co-star from upcoming home production, Roopa.

Disclaimer: The cheating allegation has not been independently verified and is intended for informational purposes only.