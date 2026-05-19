Govinda apologises after security guard misbehaves with paparazzi. Watch

Fan frenzy around actors is not a new phenomenon, and while security guards often surround them to help them through the crowds, sometimes situations get out of hand. Recently, actor Govinda also witnessed a similar moment when the situation around him turned chaotic at an event. Govinda attended the grand finale event of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4, held in Mumbai, where he was the chief guest. As he left the event, his security guard pushed a paparazzo, leading to an argument between the security guard and the paparazzo.
Eventually, Govinda had to step in and control the situation. The actor also apologised before he exited the venue. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, where fans lauded Govinda for dealing with the situation.
During the event, while a reporter reached out to Govinda for a byte, bouncers pushed him and his cameraperson, leading to the mediaperson losing his cool. As the situation intensified, Govinda was very cooperative in defusing the situation, and the actor also apologised to the paparazzo before he left the venue. In the video, the paparazzo was heard saying, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain? (What are you doing? Why are you touching me?).”
While Govinda tried to calm things down, he was seen telling the security guard, “He’s my friend,” and later went on to apologise. Lauding his gesture, a fan commented on social media and wrote, “Govinda is a calm and composed person.” Another user wrote, “Real man Govinda.” A third fan wrote, “Full support to Govinda.”
SCREEN reached out to the media person, who said, “Things happen; many times, bouncers and security guards go overboard. I understand that they are doing their job, but they should also understand that pushing someone or touching them is not okay. Their immediate action is to push someone, but when the star is telling you that I am a friend, why are they surpassing his authority? Govinda was very cooperative; he tried to relax me also. These things have become very common now, but there should be different protocols for fans and for the media. The media is there to do their job after all.”
He further added, “These days, you have to be careful, because nowadays negativity sells. People enjoy seeing fights; if someone is doing a good job, that person is not recognized. Then people also highlight these situations to get views.”
Media v/s Bouncers
These altercations between the paparazzi and the security teams are nothing new. Last year, when Ananya Panday was spotted outside the NCB office, a cameraperson tried to get her photo in a better angle, as he jumped in front of her car, he was aggressively pushed by a bouncer. The photographer fell on the ground, hurting his head.
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Back in 2017, actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra. As the photographers tried to click a few pictures of the couple, the bouncers from the restaurant violently assaulted and pushed them. In this altercation, two photojournalists also got injured, resulting in Firstpost filing an FIR against the bouncers. After two bouncers were arrested, Shilpa Shetty also condemned this act and sided with the paparazzi for just doing their job.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More