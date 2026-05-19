Govinda apologises after security guard misbehaves with paparazzi. Watch

Fan frenzy around actors is not a new phenomenon, and while security guards often surround them to help them through the crowds, sometimes situations get out of hand. Recently, actor Govinda also witnessed a similar moment when the situation around him turned chaotic at an event. Govinda attended the grand finale event of Mrs India Queen Pehchan Meri Season 4, held in Mumbai, where he was the chief guest. As he left the event, his security guard pushed a paparazzo, leading to an argument between the security guard and the paparazzo.

Eventually, Govinda had to step in and control the situation. The actor also apologised before he exited the venue. The video of the incident soon went viral on social media, where fans lauded Govinda for dealing with the situation.

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What exactly happened?

During the event, while a reporter reached out to Govinda for a byte, bouncers pushed him and his cameraperson, leading to the mediaperson losing his cool. As the situation intensified, Govinda was very cooperative in defusing the situation, and the actor also apologised to the paparazzo before he left the venue. In the video, the paparazzo was heard saying, “Aap kaise kar rahe hain? Haath kyun laga rahe hain? (What are you doing? Why are you touching me?).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

While Govinda tried to calm things down, he was seen telling the security guard, “He’s my friend,” and later went on to apologise. Lauding his gesture, a fan commented on social media and wrote, “Govinda is a calm and composed person.” Another user wrote, “Real man Govinda.” A third fan wrote, “Full support to Govinda.”

SCREEN reached out to the media person, who said, “Things happen; many times, bouncers and security guards go overboard. I understand that they are doing their job, but they should also understand that pushing someone or touching them is not okay. Their immediate action is to push someone, but when the star is telling you that I am a friend, why are they surpassing his authority? Govinda was very cooperative; he tried to relax me also. These things have become very common now, but there should be different protocols for fans and for the media. The media is there to do their job after all.”

He further added, “These days, you have to be careful, because nowadays negativity sells. People enjoy seeing fights; if someone is doing a good job, that person is not recognized. Then people also highlight these situations to get views.”

Media v/s Bouncers

These altercations between the paparazzi and the security teams are nothing new. Last year, when Ananya Panday was spotted outside the NCB office, a cameraperson tried to get her photo in a better angle, as he jumped in front of her car, he was aggressively pushed by a bouncer. The photographer fell on the ground, hurting his head.

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Back in 2017, actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were spotted outside a restaurant in Bandra. As the photographers tried to click a few pictures of the couple, the bouncers from the restaurant violently assaulted and pushed them. In this altercation, two photojournalists also got injured, resulting in Firstpost filing an FIR against the bouncers. After two bouncers were arrested, Shilpa Shetty also condemned this act and sided with the paparazzi for just doing their job.