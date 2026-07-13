Govinda announces comeback film Roopa after 7 years: ‘People wrote me off’

Actor Govinda is all set to make his big-screen comeback with Roopa, nearly seven years after his last theatrical release. The veteran actor announced the film at a recent press conference, where he also introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar, who will star opposite him. Besides playing the lead, Govinda is also producing the film.

Speaking about returning to cinema after a long hiatus, Govinda said, “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic.”