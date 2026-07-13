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Govinda announces comeback film Roopa after 7 years: ‘People wrote me off’
Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role.
Actor Govinda is all set to make his big-screen comeback with Roopa, nearly seven years after his last theatrical release. The veteran actor announced the film at a recent press conference, where he also introduced newcomer Rani Swarnkar, who will star opposite him. Besides playing the lead, Govinda is also producing the film.
Speaking about returning to cinema after a long hiatus, Govinda said, “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off so many times. People kept saying, ‘Now he won’t appear in films anymore.’ But I always started again. I pray to God that this film achieves what I have envisioned—something people may not even imagine—and works its magic.”
He added that Roopa is aimed at inspiring young audiences. “This film is especially for youngsters. When they watch it in theatres, I hope it inspires them to dream and believe that those dreams can come true. Beyond that, I won’t speak about spirituality,” he said.
Known for his faith in astrology and numerology, Govinda also spoke about the significance of the number 14 in his life.
“Number 14 has always been my lucky number. I believe in numerology, and even my name is based on it. I started believing in it when I was just 14 years old. By God’s grace, I signed 14 films in a single week, and that led to 14 years of superstardom. Later, I became a Member of Parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. After that, I went through a 14-year struggle before returning to films. This time, however, I didn’t want to wait another five years. I told myself that I would start again. Now, I hope this marks the beginning of a new journey,” he said.
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During the 1990s, Govinda established himself as one of Bollywood’s biggest entertainers, winning audiences over with his impeccable comic timing, effortless dancing and memorable performances in comedy, romance and family dramas.
He was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja, in which he played a double role. However, the film failed to make an impact at the box office. With Roopa, the actor is hoping to script a successful comeback.
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