Govinda on relationship with Komal Rani: ‘Even if there’s an affair, not a subject for anyone’

Govinda has addressed the speculation surrounding his personal life after he was spotted at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor, who visited the pandal hours after his wife Sunita Ahuja offered prayers there alone, said his visit was related to his upcoming film and claimed that the ongoing discussion about his relationship was part of a “strategically planned” attempt to distance him from his family and tarnish his image.

“I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time,” the actor told ANI.

The timing of the visit led to renewed speculation about Govinda and Komal’s relationship. However, Govinda dismissed the speculation and questioned the attention being given to his association with his co-star.

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“I have just started the film and there is already so much discussion about it. People are reacting and asking why there is so much discussion. I don’t know what people’s problem is if we are becoming famous,” he said.

Govinda then claimed that the controversy was not accidental but part of a deliberate attempt to malign his image.

“It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. They had tried this before, but they were never successful. The Almighty stood by me. I never focused on anything other than my work. I kept working. Many people would praise me for being decent. They would say that I had become too caught up in simplicity and goodness and wondered how I had entered the film industry,” he said.

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Govinda says personal life is ‘not a subject for anyone’

The actor also hit out at those commenting on his relationship and suggested that people with troubled personal histories should not be passing judgment on him.

“People who are not even worthy of such discussion are making these comments. They are saying these things despite having had their own families broken and being divorced. Now they are saying this about me. This does not suit you. Everyone understands what you are,” Govinda said.

He maintained that whatever the nature of his relationship with Komal, it was not something that should concern outsiders. “This is not a subject for anyone, even if there is an affair. I am working and maintaining a professional relationship,” he said.

Govinda alleges attempt to create ‘social environment’ against him

Govinda further alleged that some people were deliberately creating an atmosphere against him, his film and his co-star.

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“These people are wishing that I won’t be able to work or that there will be financial problems. They are trying to scare me. Basically, they are creating a social environment. This is very dangerous. They are provoking people towards crime in the future,” he said.

The actor went on to say that those repeatedly speaking against him, his film or its leading actress were contributing to what he described as a planned effort.

“Those who are coming and talking too much saying don’t support Govinda, don’t support the film or don’t support his heroine, they are all provoking people towards crime. There is a planned preparation behind this. Two or three things are already evident. And God forbid, if someone commits a crime, all these people will be responsible,” he said.

Calling the situation “sad”, Govinda added, “This is happening in the film industry. But as an artist, you are reacting as if you are a gang. This is sad. You are reacting as if you are a group. This doesn’t look good. This looks strategically planned. It looks like a conspiracy to somehow isolate me. But they have never been able to isolate me.”

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He added, “What they are doing is not wise. These people will see themselves in the mirror very soon.”

What has happened between Govinda and Sunita Ahuja?

The latest speculation comes after months of public discussion around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage. In February 2025, Govinda’s lawyer confirmed that Sunita had filed for divorce previously, but said the couple had resolved their differences and were together again. In August 2026, Sunita withdrew the petition, after which Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said there was no separation between the couple.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s equation with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar has also sparked speculation. In August, Sunita spoke about the two and, during a phone conversation with Rakhi Sawant, claimed they were planning to marry. Govinda’s manager dismissed the claim.

Govinda later objected to his personal matters being discussed publicly and maintained that such issues should not affect his professional life.