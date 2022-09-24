scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Govinda shakes a leg with Rashmika Mandanna, brings his infectious energy to ‘Saami’. Watch

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Hindi debut with Goodbye, appeared on DID SuperMoms to promote the film.

SaamiActors Rashmika Mandanna and Govinda will be seen in DIDSuperMoms. (Photo:Twitter/zeetv)

Actor Govinda aced the hook step of the popular song ‘Saami, during the promotions of the upcoming film Goodbye, on the dance show DID SuperMoms. The actor appears on the show as a judge, along with actor Bhagyashree and choreographer Remo D’Souza. Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Hindi debut with Goodbye, was on the show to promote the film.

In a video by Zee TV on Twitter, Rashmika danced with Govinda on the popular song ‘Saami’. The track is from pan-Indian blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which starredAllu Arjun and Rashmika.

Govinda aced the hook step of the song, as his co-judges Bhagyashree and Remo D’Souza cheered for him from the judge’s panel. The channel captioned the promo video, “Nahi hata paayenge aap bhi apni ankhiyaan, jab manch par saami, saami karenge #RashmikaMandanna aur #Govinda! 🔥👯Dekhiye #DIDSuperMoms, kal, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par.”

Check out the video –

 

Besides Rashmika, Goodbye also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film is an emotional family drama, which tells the story of love and loss. Rashmika also has the Hindi film Mission Majnu slated for release. The movie stars Rashmika and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. During the promotions of Goodbye, Rashmika has often been asked about the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel will also be directed by Sukumar. The film is expected to be released by December 2023.

