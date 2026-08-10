Govinda accepts wife Sunita Ahuja’s cheating claims: ‘Sad if you exit a mithai shop hungry’

Govinda has never directly denied or confirmed the allegations of cheating levelled against him by wife Sunita Ahuja. She’s accused him of having an affair with a co-star back in the 1990s, when he was at the peak of his career. She even claimed that while she can let the past remain in the past, she wouldn’t accept if her husband indulges in the same misadventures yet again.

“She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love,” said Govinda, laughing. He expressed his gratitude to Sunita for staying besides him through the thick and thin, and credits her for his successful career and good upbringing of their children, Harshvardhan and Tina Ahuja. While the former is all set to become an actor, the latter appeared alongside her mother on the reality cooking show Maa Hai Na on ZEE5 recently.

“Doori banane ke liye tohmat lagana zaroori hai kya? Kaamyabi ke liye apno ki burai zaroori hai kya? (Is it important to defame someone if you have to maintain distance? Is it necessary to insult your own in order to achieve success?). But sometimes, that’s easy. But it should be done tactfully. Like Sunita praises me four times, before insulting me. I see more love in there,” Govinda told ANI.

Govinda on why he allegedly cheated in his heydays

Govinda reasoned that most songs from his heydays worked tremendously because of his chemistry with all his leading ladies. “Heroine ke sath jo main ek sambandh banaunga, woh ek prem sambandh banaunga (I knew the association I’d make with all my heroines would that be of love),” said the actor.

He even recalled his late mother Nirmala Devi’s advice that since God has named him Govinda (another name for Lord Krishna), he should keep smiling and having fun so that an atmosphere is created where everything feels good. “I would never get time to meet them (his female co-stars) after pack-up,” said Govinda, blushing, implying that he did too many films and too many shifts to spend too much time with any one female co-star.

Last year, Sunita claimed on Pinkvilla that Raveena Tandon, Govinda’s co-star from multiple hits — Deewana Mastana (1997), Dulhe Raja Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Aunty No. 1 (1998) — confessed she’d marry Govinda if he wasn’t already married to her. Govinda admitted that was the truth and said there’s no bigger sevak (devotee) than him.

Govinda and Raveena Tandon starred in several hit films of the late 1990s. Govinda and Raveena Tandon starred in several hit films of the late 1990s.

“Something funny happened with Sunita. Whenever she’d say something to me, my mother would say, ‘Sunita, it’s because of you that he doesn’t even meet some heroines and comes back home after pack-up,'” recalled Govinda. He argued that a lot of people are married, but that doesn’t stop them from cheating on their spouses.

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“I was so sharif (innocent) till the age of 34 that even I feel embarrassed myself why I was so sharif,” admitted Govinda, adding, “Aap mithai ki dukan mein reh kar aap bhookhe nikle toh kya dukhad hai (If you stay within a sweet shop, but remain hungry, then it’s very sad).” He claimed that a man indulges in too much foxery that he regrets it later. On the other hand, a woman cracks a whip because she cares about their family. “It takes the man a while to get around this, at least a man like me. I didn’t even have a clue what was happening from the age of 21 till 34,” added the actor.

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Govinda also admitted that what he shared with all his leading ladies was love. “You meet any of my heroines. If you ask them about any other hero, they’d just blush and say, ‘Oh, he was nice to me.’ But if you ask about me, tears of love come rolling down their faces. A woman’s tears of love can’t be bought. They are deeply felt,” claimed Govinda.