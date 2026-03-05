Govinda accepts falling for ‘doll-like’ Neelam, says theirs was ‘pehle wala romance’: ‘Hum bawaal machate the’ 

Govinda was one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry in the 1990s and gave many consecutive hits at the box office. In the past few months, his wife Sunita has said that Govinda has been having an affair and while the actor has dismissed such allegations, rumours about him being in a relationship with actor Neelam Kothari in the 1980s and 1990s refuse to die down, even though it has been over three decades since the two shared any screen space together.

In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, Govinda was directly asked if he was in love with Neelam and the actor accepted that they were close and he was attracted to the actor. “Dekhiye hum sab jitne youngsters, jo gaon type ka hote hain, unn sabhi ke liye goriyan boht achi lagti hain (See all of us village folk, we like fair women),” he said and added, “Yeh jo opposite attraction hai na, yeh hua karta hai. (This attraction for someone who is the opposite kind, this happens.) She was different and such a good girl. Aise lagta tha jaise doll hai. (She looked like a doll.)”