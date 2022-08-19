Govinda Aala Re to Go Go Govinda: Songs to uplift ‘dahi handi’ spirits this Janmashtami

The colour and collective fervour of ‘dahi handi’, so much a part of the festival of Janmashtami, have been transported from the streets of Maharashta, particularly Mumbai, to countless homes thanks to Bollywood songs through the decades.
As youngsters across the state form human pyramids to smash an earthen pot of buttermilk suspended mid-air, here is a look at some popular film tracks that gave ‘dahi handi’, now recognised as a state sport, pan India recognition:
“GOVINDA AALA RE”
The classic track from Shammi Kapoor’s 1963 film Bluffmaster to celebrate Lord Krishna is an enduring favourite. Sung by music icon Mohammed Rafi, it was penned by Rajendra Krishna for the Manmohan Desai directorial.
“Shor Mach Gaya Shor”
The superhit song is from the 1974 action movie Badla, starring Shatrughan Sinha, Moushumi Chatterjee, Johny Walker and Mehmood. Musical duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the song for Kishore Kumar.
“Mach Gaya Shor Sari Nagri Re”
Picturised on megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, this track from 1982 film Khuddaar has been a favourite ‘dahi handi’ song for events across Maharashtra and other parts of India. Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar crooned the song written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Rajesh Roshan gave the music. Khuddaar was directed by Ravi Tandon.
“Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala”
This song is from the 1989 film Kala Bazaar featuring Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Farah Naaz and Kimi Katkar. It was penned by Indivar and crooned by playback singers Amit Kumar, Shabbir Kumar and Sadhana Sargam.
“Jeetega Wohi Jisme Hai Dam”
Featuring Ajay Devgan and Karishma Kapoor, the college song is from the 1993 film Sangram. Celebrated singers Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy lent their voice to the song composed by Nadeem-Shravan. The film also starred Ayesha Jhulka.
“Chandi ki Daal Par Sone Ka Mor”
Starring Salman Khan and Rani Mukherjee, the popular dahi handi song is from the 1999 movie Hello Brother. With Salman Khan and Alka Yagnik on vocals, the track is amongst the initial hits of composer Himesh Reshammiya. It is a staple in Janamasthmi celebrations.
“Go Go Go Govinda”
The track was a special addition in the critically-acclaimed movie OMG – Oh My God. It features Sonakshi Sinha and choreographer-actor Prabhudheva. Crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha, the song is Himesh Reshammiya’s composition. Oh My God featured veteran actor Paresh Rawal in the lead role. Superstar Akshay Kumar, who produced the project, made a guest appearance as Lord Krishna in the movie.
