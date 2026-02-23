‘Stars get special food on sets’: Govind Namdev exposes Bollywood’s ‘food hierarchy’ and the only superstar who broke the rules

With the long-established star system, Bollywood mostly operates as a traditional hierarchy. In the past, several celebs have come forward to reveal the harsh reality of the film industry. Now, in a recent interview, veteran actor Govind Namdev opened up about the star culture in Hindi cinema, calling out the inequality on sets, including how food is served. He also revealed that his OMG co-star Akshay Kumar is the only exception, who treats everyone equally.

During a candid chat with The Lallantop, he was asked about stars taking advice from him, as a senior actor himself. However, Govind turned down the assumption and shared that despite over three decades of experience, stars don’t step down to discuss craft with a supporting actor. “No, this is not how the industry functions. Stars believe that if they will take advice from another actor, they would be below them in some way. This is the first thought that comes to their mind,” he said.