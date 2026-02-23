Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Stars get special food on sets’: Govind Namdev exposes Bollywood’s ‘food hierarchy’ and the only superstar who broke the rules
Veteran actor Govind Namdev recently opened up about the hierarchy system in Bollywood. He revealed that only his OMG co-star Akshay Kumar is an exception, who treats eveyone equally.
With the long-established star system, Bollywood mostly operates as a traditional hierarchy. In the past, several celebs have come forward to reveal the harsh reality of the film industry. Now, in a recent interview, veteran actor Govind Namdev opened up about the star culture in Hindi cinema, calling out the inequality on sets, including how food is served. He also revealed that his OMG co-star Akshay Kumar is the only exception, who treats everyone equally.
During a candid chat with The Lallantop, he was asked about stars taking advice from him, as a senior actor himself. However, Govind turned down the assumption and shared that despite over three decades of experience, stars don’t step down to discuss craft with a supporting actor. “No, this is not how the industry functions. Stars believe that if they will take advice from another actor, they would be below them in some way. This is the first thought that comes to their mind,” he said.
He further added, “The stars feel that if they will ask, the other person will think that they don’t know how to do it, there’s a limitation. He is a star, on top level, he doesn’t feel that need to ask me. Even if he wants to ask, he will go to someone of the same star level actor. I play mostly villain characters, they think I am a small actor.”
Elaborating the heirarchy of food that is followed on film sets, Govind shared, “There is a major system of big and small stars, people function as per hierarchy – in terms of salaries and treatment in the film industry. If someone gets paid more, that person will get a huge vanity van, that’s how it is decided. Food heirarchy also exists on film sets. The stars have different foods, and others eat different food items.”
However, it was Akshay Kumar who made a deal with Oh My God! director Umesh Shukla, to make everyone eat the same kind of food. “There are people who have fresh perspective towards this, they try that everyone should be treated equally. Good people like Akshay Kumar, during the shoot of Oh My God. The actor and the film’s director Umesh Shukla decided together that everyone should eat and drink the same thing. If someone doesn’t eat onion or garlic, then that’s a different case, otherwise everybody should be treated equally. The environment was something else at that time, on the shoot location of OMG,” the veteran actor said.
